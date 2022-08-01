ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 221 Find out if we take a small step in becoming hero of Hyrule in the Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap on Stevetendo!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're going back to Hyrule in the Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap. During the last episode, we did a lot of housekeeping in terms of gathering heart pieces and locating people to fuse kinstone pieces with. When it felt like we were going in circles, we finally made our way to our next destination, the Fortress of Winds. The dungeons in the Minish Cap haven't bee too long, length wise, but have been some of the more entertaining dungeons to traverse through. Riding mine carts in the last dungeon was pretty fun!

That being said, an issue I have with the Minish Cap is just how long it takes to get to each dungeon, as it never feels like you're making progress. The challenge tonight will be to defeat the Fortress of Winds and get our hands on the next element we need to save Hyrule and Princess Zelda. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/ 9 p.m. EDT find out if the journey to get to the Fortress of Winds takes longer than the dungeon itself.

Being able to be sneaky without getting stepped on is key for the legendary hero!

© Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT / 8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the program is more of our Golden Sun playthrough as well as more Kirby's Dream Land 3. You won't want to miss any of the action!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.