ShackStream: Bear and Breakfast lets us play a half-ton concierge on Indie-licious

Is a grizzly bear a cozy landlord? We'll find out as we play Bear and Breakfast on today's Indie-licious ShackStream.
TJ Denzer
1

Bears are kind of a conundrum. On one hand, they are fluffy, large, built for warmth, and have a hug named after them. On the other hand, they have giant teeth, sharp claws, massive muscles, and their signature hug could be deadly. Will cozy or killer come out on top when it comes to property management? That’s for us to find out as we play Bear and Breakfast on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Bear and Breakfast comes to us from developers Gummy Cat and Armor Games Studios. It was released on PC on July 28, 2022. It’s also set to release on the Nintendo Switch at a later date. The game puts you in the role of a landlord in charge of crafting and maintaining a cozy bed and breakfast. The catch is that you are a bear. The world is also very cute. You’ll wander the forest, gather supplies, build your facility, and cater to your guests’ wants and needs.

Join us as we run our B&B in Bear and Breakfast on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions such as Indie-licious. Your viewership and interactions encourage us to try to bring our best to each livestream. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams further, then be sure to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It really helps us out, and you can even do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link your Amazon account to your Twitch account and you can get yourself a free Twitch subscription to use as you please. If you’d like to throw us that free subscription, we’d be happy to have it.

Can a big ol’ bear be a good ol’ landlord? Well, we would assume that you catch more tourist with honey than claws, but tune in to find out when we play Bear and Breakfast on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

