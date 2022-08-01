Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q2 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

While the company beat EPS and revenue expectations, it's dealing with similar slowdowns as other companies following previous pandemic-era highs.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Activision Blizzard
1

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shared its earnings report for Q2 2022, and the earnings results were generally favorable, beating EPS and revenue expectations. Despite today’s upward move, Activision Blizzard is currently trading below the deal price, demonstrating that some people still feel uncertainty in regards to whether the deal with Microsoft will go through.

As far as the numbers go, the report reads as follows:

  • Mean EPS estimate: $0.39
  • Mean revenue estimate: $1.6 billion
  • Actual EPS: $0.48/share
  • Actual revenue: $1.644 billion

Additional information in the report notes stats such as GAAP net revenues at $1.64 billion, falling below the $2.30 billion seen during Q1 2021.

© Google Finance

The report also includes a quote from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick who seems confident about the pending $95 per share all-cash transaction with Microsoft along with noting how the company’s development headcount grew 25 percent year-over-year.

© Microsoft

For more on the Q2 2022 earnings for Activision Blizzard, be sure to read through the full report. And for more on what else Activision Blizzard has been up to, check out some of our previous coverage including how the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard merger could see FTC approval by August 2022.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

