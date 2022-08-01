Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q2 2022 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations While the company beat EPS and revenue expectations, it's dealing with similar slowdowns as other companies following previous pandemic-era highs.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shared its earnings report for Q2 2022, and the earnings results were generally favorable, beating EPS and revenue expectations. Despite today’s upward move, Activision Blizzard is currently trading below the deal price, demonstrating that some people still feel uncertainty in regards to whether the deal with Microsoft will go through.

As far as the numbers go, the report reads as follows:

Mean EPS estimate: $0.39

Mean revenue estimate: $1.6 billion

Actual EPS: $0.48/share

Actual revenue: $1.644 billion

Additional information in the report notes stats such as GAAP net revenues at $1.64 billion, falling below the $2.30 billion seen during Q1 2021.

“For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Activision Blizzard’s net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were $1.64 billion, as compared with $2.30 billion for the second quarter of 2021. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were $1.47 billion. GAAP operating margin was 21%. GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.36, as compared with $1.12 for the second quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, Activision Blizzard’s operating margin was 28% and earnings per diluted share was $0.48, as compared with $1.20 for the second quarter of 2021.”

The report also includes a quote from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick who seems confident about the pending $95 per share all-cash transaction with Microsoft along with noting how the company’s development headcount grew 25 percent year-over-year.

“Our acquisitions this past quarter of Proletariat and Peltarion further boost our development resources, including our artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities,” remarked Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard.



“Even in a challenging economic environment, with so many companies announcing hiring freezes and layoffs, our development headcount grew 25 percent year-over-year as of the end of the second quarter. Our talented teams are planning to release exciting new Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Overwatch content later this year. Of course, we look forward to completing our pending $95 per share all-cash transaction with Microsoft as soon as possible.”

For more on the Q2 2022 earnings for Activision Blizzard, be sure to read through the full report. And for more on what else Activision Blizzard has been up to, check out some of our previous coverage including how the Microsoft and Activision Blizzard merger could see FTC approval by August 2022.