Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 75

We're talking SDCC, Hulu, and Tomb Raider on today's Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Friday, everyone. With all of the financial news hitting yesterday, Pop! Goes the Culture is happening on a Friday this week! It's been a busy week in the movie and TV world, so join Donovan, Greg, and Denny for a special episode of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 75 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Coming off of San Diego Comic Con, there is a ton of Marvel news to discuss during today's show. MGM recently lost out on the rights to the Tomb Raider films, so we'll be unpacking that as well. We'll conclude our show with a review of Nope, some Generational Gap Challenge, and a farewell.

A massive thank you goes out to everyone that tunes in to watch Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime members can do so at no additional cost with Prime Gaming.

Find your seats and silence your phones, It’s time for episode 75 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola