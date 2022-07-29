Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 75 We're talking SDCC, Hulu, and Tomb Raider on today's Pop! Goes the Culture!

Happy Friday, everyone. With all of the financial news hitting yesterday, Pop! Goes the Culture is happening on a Friday this week! It's been a busy week in the movie and TV world, so join Donovan, Greg, and Denny for a special episode of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 75 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Coming off of San Diego Comic Con, there is a ton of Marvel news to discuss during today's show. MGM recently lost out on the rights to the Tomb Raider films, so we'll be unpacking that as well. We'll conclude our show with a review of Nope, some Generational Gap Challenge, and a farewell.

A massive thank you goes out to everyone that tunes in to watch Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further back our show can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime members can do so at no additional cost with Prime Gaming.

Find your seats and silence your phones, It’s time for episode 75 of Pop! Goes the Culture!