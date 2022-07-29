Controls and button layout - Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Study the Nintendo Switch controls and button layouts for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 before you dive into the adventure!
Xenblade Chronicles 3 is the latest title from Monolith Soft and, being a rich JRPG experience, comes with a lot of controls to learn. Those diving in for the first time should prepare themselves by reading over the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 controls and button layouts, which we’ve provided below.
Nintendo Switch controls and button layouts
The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 controls for the Nintendo Switch are separated into five distinct areas. These focus on Field and Combat controls and their Shift variants as well as the Interlink controls.
Field Controls
|Field Controls
|Action
|Button
|Menu
|X
|Current Objective
|Y
|Jump/Cancel
|B
|Draw Weapon/Confirm
|A
|Lure
|D-pad up
|Cancel Target
|D-pad down
|Target Enemy (Right)
|R
|Target Enemy (Left)
|L
|Shift Controls
|ZL
|Screenshot (Without interface)
|L + R
|Movement
|Left stick
|Auto-Run (While moving)
|Click left stick
|Control Camera
|Right stick
|Expand Mini-Map
|Click right stick
Field Controls (Shift)
|Field Controls (Shift)
|Action
|Button
|Switch to Previous Character
|ZL + L
|Switch to Next Character
|ZR + R
|Shortcut 1
|ZL + X
|Shortcut 2
|ZL + Y
|Shortcut 3
|ZL + B
|Shortcut 4
|ZL + A
|Camera Distance
|ZL + Right stick up or down
|Camera Position
|ZL + Right stick left or right
|Reset the Camera
|ZL + Click right stick
Combat Controls
|Combat Controls
|Action
|Button
|Class Art 1
|X
|Class Art 2
|Y
|Class Art 3
|B
|Talent Art / Hold to sheathe Blade
|A
|Master Art 1
|D-pad up
|Master Art 2
|D-pad right
|Master Art 3
|D-pad down
|Interlink
|D-pad left
|Chain Attack
|+
|Toggle Auto-Battle/Hold for Battle Menu
|-
|Art Fusion
|ZR
|Target Enemy (Right)
|R
|Shift Controls
|ZL
|Target Enemy (Left)
|L
|Screenshot (Without interface)
|Z + R
|Movement
|Left stick
|Control Camera
|Right stick
|Quick move
|Click right stick
Combat Controls (Shift)
|Combat Controls (Shift)
|Action
|Button
|Switch to Previous Character
|ZL + L
|Switch to Next Character
|ZR + R
|Tactics 1
|ZL + D-pad up
|Tactics 2
|ZL + D-pad right
|Tactics 3
|ZL + D-pad down
|Tactics 4
|ZL + D-pad left
|Camera Distance
|ZL + Right stick up or down
|Camera Position
|ZL + Right stick left or right
|Reset the Camera
|ZL + Click right stick
Combat Controls (Interlink)
|Combat Controls (Interlink)
|Action
|Button
|Ouroboros Art 1
|X
|Ouroboros Art 2
|Y
|Ouroboros Art 3
|B
|Talent Art
|A
|Cancel Interlink
|D-pad down
|Chain Attack
|+
|Toggle Auto-Battle/Hold for Battle Menu
|-
|Target Enemy (Right)
|R
|Target Enemy (Left)
|L
|Shift Controls ZL
|Screenshot (Without interface)
|L + R
Be sure to study the Nintendo Switch controls for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, as you will need to utilize both the normal and Shift controls during combat and elsewhere. Take a moment to look over our Xenoblade Chronicles 3 page for more information to help you tackle this grand new adventure.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Controls and button layout - Xenoblade Chronicles 3