Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Controls and button layout - Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Study the Nintendo Switch controls and button layouts for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 before you dive into the adventure!
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Monolith Soft
1

Xenblade Chronicles 3 is the latest title from Monolith Soft and, being a rich JRPG experience, comes with a lot of controls to learn. Those diving in for the first time should prepare themselves by reading over the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 controls and button layouts, which we’ve provided below.

Nintendo Switch controls and button layouts

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 controls for the Nintendo Switch are separated into five distinct areas. These focus on Field and Combat controls and their Shift variants as well as the Interlink controls.

Field Controls

Field Controls
Action Button
Menu X
Current Objective Y
Jump/Cancel B
Draw Weapon/Confirm A
Lure D-pad up
Cancel Target D-pad down
Target Enemy (Right) R
Target Enemy (Left) L
Shift Controls ZL
Screenshot (Without interface) L + R
Movement Left stick
Auto-Run (While moving) Click left stick
Control Camera Right stick
Expand Mini-Map Click right stick
image of xenoblade chronicles 3 field controls

Field Controls (Shift)

Field Controls (Shift)
Action Button
Switch to Previous Character ZL + L
Switch to Next Character ZR + R
Shortcut 1 ZL + X
Shortcut 2 ZL + Y
Shortcut 3 ZL + B
Shortcut 4 ZL + A
Camera Distance ZL + Right stick up or down
Camera Position ZL + Right stick left or right
Reset the Camera ZL + Click right stick
image of xenoblade chronicles 3 field controls (shift)

Combat Controls

Combat Controls
Action Button
Class Art 1 X
Class Art 2 Y
Class Art 3 B
Talent Art / Hold to sheathe Blade A
Master Art 1 D-pad up
Master Art 2 D-pad right
Master Art 3 D-pad down
Interlink D-pad left
Chain Attack +
Toggle Auto-Battle/Hold for Battle Menu -
Art Fusion ZR
Target Enemy (Right) R
Shift Controls ZL
Target Enemy (Left) L
Screenshot (Without interface) Z + R
Movement Left stick
Control Camera Right stick
Quick move Click right stick
image of xenoblade chronicles 3 combat controls

Combat Controls (Shift)

Combat Controls (Shift)
Action Button
Switch to Previous Character ZL + L
Switch to Next Character ZR + R
Tactics 1 ZL + D-pad up
Tactics 2 ZL + D-pad right
Tactics 3 ZL + D-pad down
Tactics 4 ZL + D-pad left
Camera Distance ZL + Right stick up or down
Camera Position ZL + Right stick left or right
Reset the Camera ZL + Click right stick
image of xenoblade chronicles 3 combat controls shift

Combat Controls (Interlink)

Combat Controls (Interlink)
Action Button
Ouroboros Art 1 X
Ouroboros Art 2 Y
Ouroboros Art 3 B
Talent Art A
Cancel Interlink D-pad down
Chain Attack +
Toggle Auto-Battle/Hold for Battle Menu -
Target Enemy (Right) R
Target Enemy (Left) L
Shift Controls ZL
Screenshot (Without interface) L + R
image of xenoblade chronicles 3 combat controls interlink

Be sure to study the Nintendo Switch controls for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, as you will need to utilize both the normal and Shift controls during combat and elsewhere. Take a moment to look over our Xenoblade Chronicles 3 page for more information to help you tackle this grand new adventure.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola