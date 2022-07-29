Controls and button layout - Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Study the Nintendo Switch controls and button layouts for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 before you dive into the adventure!

Xenblade Chronicles 3 is the latest title from Monolith Soft and, being a rich JRPG experience, comes with a lot of controls to learn. Those diving in for the first time should prepare themselves by reading over the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 controls and button layouts, which we’ve provided below.

Nintendo Switch controls and button layouts

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 controls for the Nintendo Switch are separated into five distinct areas. These focus on Field and Combat controls and their Shift variants as well as the Interlink controls.

Field Controls

Field Controls Action Button Menu X Current Objective Y Jump/Cancel B Draw Weapon/Confirm A Lure D-pad up Cancel Target D-pad down Target Enemy (Right) R Target Enemy (Left) L Shift Controls ZL Screenshot (Without interface) L + R Movement Left stick Auto-Run (While moving) Click left stick Control Camera Right stick Expand Mini-Map Click right stick

Field Controls (Shift)

Field Controls (Shift) Action Button Switch to Previous Character ZL + L Switch to Next Character ZR + R Shortcut 1 ZL + X Shortcut 2 ZL + Y Shortcut 3 ZL + B Shortcut 4 ZL + A Camera Distance ZL + Right stick up or down Camera Position ZL + Right stick left or right Reset the Camera ZL + Click right stick

Combat Controls

Combat Controls Action Button Class Art 1 X Class Art 2 Y Class Art 3 B Talent Art / Hold to sheathe Blade A Master Art 1 D-pad up Master Art 2 D-pad right Master Art 3 D-pad down Interlink D-pad left Chain Attack + Toggle Auto-Battle/Hold for Battle Menu - Art Fusion ZR Target Enemy (Right) R Shift Controls ZL Target Enemy (Left) L Screenshot (Without interface) Z + R Movement Left stick Control Camera Right stick Quick move Click right stick

Combat Controls (Shift)

Combat Controls (Shift) Action Button Switch to Previous Character ZL + L Switch to Next Character ZR + R Tactics 1 ZL + D-pad up Tactics 2 ZL + D-pad right Tactics 3 ZL + D-pad down Tactics 4 ZL + D-pad left Camera Distance ZL + Right stick up or down Camera Position ZL + Right stick left or right Reset the Camera ZL + Click right stick

Combat Controls (Interlink)

Combat Controls (Interlink) Action Button Ouroboros Art 1 X Ouroboros Art 2 Y Ouroboros Art 3 B Talent Art A Cancel Interlink D-pad down Chain Attack + Toggle Auto-Battle/Hold for Battle Menu - Target Enemy (Right) R Target Enemy (Left) L Shift Controls ZL Screenshot (Without interface) L + R

Be sure to study the Nintendo Switch controls for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, as you will need to utilize both the normal and Shift controls during combat and elsewhere. Take a moment to look over our Xenoblade Chronicles 3 page for more information to help you tackle this grand new adventure.