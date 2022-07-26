Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 2022 earnings results beat EPS & revenue estimates Texas Instruments raised its guidance for its upcoming quarter above consensus on the back of a successful quarter.

Texas Instruments has long been one of the foremost tech firms in calculators and other business and science technology. The company is still doing quite well for itself in 2022 and just wrapped up a successful Q2 2022 to show it. Texas Instruments put out its Q2 2022 earnings results which showed wins in both earnings-per-share (EPS) and revenue against whisper numbers and estimates. The company has raised its guidance as a result.

Texas Instruments put out its Q2 2022 earnings results on its investor relations website on July 26, 2022. According to the results, Texas Instruments was able to put up a revenue of $5.21 billion USD against an expectation of $4.6 billion. It was also able to get to an EPS of $2.45 per share. This was against a mean EPS estimate of $2.12 per share and a Whisper Number expectation of $2.19 per share. These numbers showed quite a bit of success for Texas Instruments throughout its previous quarter and led the company to raise its guidance. For Q3 2022, Texas Instruments has raised its revenue expectation to $5 billion even. Meanwhile, it expects an EPS in Q3 of around $2.26 per share.

Texas Instruments' (TXN) stock was up following a strong Q2 2022 finish and raised guidance for Q3 2022.

It will remain to be seen if Texas Instruments can achieve its lofty goals in Q3 2022, but its stock was trending high on the back of its successful quarter and confidence in its future. The company’s stock (TXN) jumped from a market close of $160.84 USD per share to a high of around $167.53 per share in afterhours trading, as shown on Yahoo Finance.

At least in the short term, things are looking good for Texas Instruments following its Q2 2022 earnings results.