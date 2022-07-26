ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 219 Find out if we can save the world in Golden Sun, on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show we're getting back into our Golden Sun playthrough. The Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga finale taking longer than I would have liked has put Golden Sun on the backburner, thus the feeling that we haven't played it on the show in quite some time. During the last Golden Sun episode, we made our way to the Mercury Lighthouse and defeated Saturos. We also got our hands on the Water of Hermes for our troubles.

That being said, the dangers will only be tougher from here on out and our next stop appears to be the Fuchin Temple. In terms of gameplay, we haven't hit the "rookie wall" yet in terms of getting stuck and having to level up our party but one tough boss fight and that could all change. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT stop by the program to see how successful my first-ever playthrough of Golden Sun is going.

The Mercury Lighthouse was a tough dungeon to get through. Hopefully, it doesn't set the bar high for challenging dungeons in the future. © Nintendo

