ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 219

Find out if we can save the world in Golden Sun, on the Stevetendo show!
Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo
1

Tonight on the Stevetendo show we're getting back into our Golden Sun playthrough. The Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga finale taking longer than I would have liked has put Golden Sun on the backburner, thus the feeling that we haven't played it on the show in quite some time. During the last Golden Sun episode, we made our way to the Mercury Lighthouse and defeated Saturos. We also got our hands on the Water of Hermes for our troubles.

That being said, the dangers will only be tougher from here on out and our next stop appears to be the Fuchin Temple. In terms of gameplay, we haven't hit the "rookie wall" yet in terms of getting stuck and having to level up our party but one tough boss fight and that could all change. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT stop by the program to see how successful my first-ever playthrough of Golden Sun is going.

Golden Sun Stevetendo playthrough
The Mercury Lighthouse was a tough dungeon to get through. Hopefully, it doesn't set the bar high for challenging dungeons in the future.
© Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the program is more of our Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap playthrough as well as a brand new playthrough starting this week. You won't want to miss any of the Stevetendo show action!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us! 

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

