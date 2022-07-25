ShackStream: Ex-Zodiac puts us in the low-poly cockpit on Indie-licious We're strongly considering doing a barrel roll as we jump into the colorful on-rails space shooter antics of Ex-Zodiac on today's Indie-licious.

There’s something be said for a solid on-rails shooter, but they’re not exactly as prevalent as they used to be. That’s okay, though, because as usual, indie developers come to the rescue. Ex-Zodiac is a throwback to a bygone era with some modern sensibilities thrown in and we’re going to be taking flight in the game on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Ex-Zodiac comes to us from the developers at MNKY and publishers at PixelJam. It released in early access on Steam on July 21, 2022. Currently it’s only available on PC that way, but eventually may come to consoles as well once it’s completely done. A throwback to on-rails sci-fi shooters of the 1990s, Ex-Zodiac puts players in the roll of Kyuu as she pilots her way through the Sanzaru Star System in a mission to stop the Zodiac terrorist organization threatening the galaxy.

Join us as we climb into the cockpit and go to battle in Ex-Zodiac on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your viewership encourages us to bring our best to these livestreams with each outing. You can support our livestreams further by following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link your Amazon account to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming and you can get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. Want to throw that free subscription our way? We’d be happy to have it.

The galaxy is not at peace, so we’re going to get out there and deliver some justice in Ex-Zodiac. Tune in as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel shortly.