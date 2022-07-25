Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 218

Watch as we hit the small-time in Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap on Stevetendo!
Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo
1

As the summer months have been heating up, the action has too on the Stevetendo show. Tonight on the show we're getting back into our Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap playthrough. During the last Zelda episode, we finally got to the top of Mount Crenel and the next dungeon, the Cave of Flames. You'll need to learn the layout of the dungeon quickly as you have to ride in mine carts to get to different locations. One wrong turn will make the dungeon so much tougher.

That being said, the next dungeon location is the Fortress of Winds but there is a lot to do, side quest-wise, before we get there, such as finding new kinstones to fuse together as well as different items to buy. The Minish Cap is shaping into one of the longer Zelda games as well as one of my favorites. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, see if we have what it takes to save Hyrule from Vaati.

LOZ Minish Cap playthrough
© Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up soon is more of our Golden Sun playthrough. There will be something new starting this week too since we finally completed the Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga playthrough last week!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us! 

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

