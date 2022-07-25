Best QB ratings - Madden NFL 23 Here are the top-rated quarterbacks in Madden NFL 23.

Madden NFL 23 is just weeks away, bringing about the newest installment in the football simulator. Developer EA Sports is looking to build hype for the release by releasing the top ratings for various positions in the game. Quarterback is arguably the most important position on the football field, and is the subject of a recent ratings release. Here are the best QB ratings in Madden NFL 23.

Tom Brady is the highest-rated QB in Madden NFL 23.

Tom Brady - 97

Aaron Rodgers - 96

Patrick Mahomes - 95

Josh Allen - 92

Joe Burrow - 90

Dak Prescott - 89

Justin Herbert - 88

Russel Wilson - 87

Lamar Jackson - 87

Matthew Stafford - 85

After briefly retiring this offseason before deciding to come back for another year, Tom Brady is once again the highest-rated quarterback in Madden with a 97 overall. Right behind him is back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have continued to shine for their respective teams and find themselves in the upper echelon of QBs. Joe Burrow had a stellar sophomore season, taking the Cincinnati Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl, earning himself a spot in the 90s club.

Another QB that returned from a major injury this season was Dak Prescott, who brought life back to the Cowboys offense, also earning himself a 90 overall in Madden. Justin Herbert and Russel Wilson in at an 88 and 87 overall respectively. After missing a chunk of the season due to injury, Lamar Jackson was dropped to an 87 overall in Madden NFL 23. Super Bowl-winner Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams rounds out the top ten QBs at an 85 overall.

Those are the top ten quarterbacks in Madden NFL 23. As the real-life NFL season kicks off this fall, those ratings will be adjusted to reflect the players’ performance. For more Madden NFL 23 details, Shacknews has what you need.