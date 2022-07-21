ShackStream: Shack Air flies challenging Rio de Janeiro approach It's time to put our piloting skills to the test as we fly the challenging RNAV W approach into Rio de Janeiro in the PMDG 737.

This week, Shack Air is taking on a challenge provided by Volanta, the application that Jan uses to track his nearly 1,000 hours of virtual flying. The challenge is to fly the RNAV W approach into Rio de Janeiro and land safely without ending up in the beautiful Brazilian waters. To accomplish this feat, Jan will be flying his trusty PMDG 737 which has a reasonably competent autopilot and reliable lateral navigation. Regardless of the end result, this flight should present some gorgeous views along the way. The departure airport is Juscelino Kubitschek (SBBR) in the Brazilian capital of Brasília.

The approach into Santos Dumont (SBRJ) in Rio de Janeiro is windy with a very short final and features some magnificent views courtesy of the Paulo Ricardo scenery. If things go well, we may even be able to have a look out the cockpit to see sights such as the famous beaches of Copacabana and Ipanema, the 38-meter-high statue of Christ the Redeemer, on top of Corcovado, and Pão de Açúcar Mountain, a granite peak with cable cars to its summit.

