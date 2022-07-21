Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Shack Air flies challenging Rio de Janeiro approach

It's time to put our piloting skills to the test as we fly the challenging RNAV W approach into Rio de Janeiro in the PMDG 737.
Paulo Ricardo
1

This week, Shack Air is taking on a challenge provided by Volanta, the application that Jan uses to track his nearly 1,000 hours of virtual flying. The challenge is to fly the RNAV W approach into Rio de Janeiro and land safely without ending up in the beautiful Brazilian waters. To accomplish this feat, Jan will be flying his trusty PMDG 737 which has a reasonably competent autopilot and reliable lateral navigation. Regardless of the end result, this flight should present some gorgeous views along the way. The departure airport is Juscelino Kubitschek (SBBR) in the Brazilian capital of Brasília.

SBRJ RNAV Challenge

The approach into Santos Dumont (SBRJ) in Rio de Janeiro is windy with a very short final and features some magnificent views courtesy of the Paulo Ricardo scenery. If things go well, we may even be able to have a look out the cockpit to see sights such as the famous beaches of Copacabana and Ipanema, the 38-meter-high statue of Christ the Redeemer, on top of Corcovado, and Pão de Açúcar Mountain, a granite peak with cable cars to its summit.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to enjoy this flight. Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points, which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

Approach Chart

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

