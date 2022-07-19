FIFA 23 cover athletes revealed EA Sports has officially unveiled the athletes appearing on the cover of FIFA 23.

The announcement of cover athletes is always an exciting moment for FIFA players. There are often weeks, if not months, of speculation about who might be featured on the front cover. And now, EA Sports has made it official, unveiling Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr as the two athletes who will be immortalized on the cover of FIFA 23.

The news comes courtesy of an EA Sports press release in the early hours of Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Both Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr will feature on the Ultimate Edition Global cover of FIFA 23. The press release notes that this is the first time a female player has been featured on the global cover. As for the other editions, Mbappé will appear on the Standard Edition while Kerr will be on the Standard Edition in Australia and New Zealand.

Sam Kerr is a Chelsea FC forward and the captain of the Australia Women’s National Team. She’s previously won the Golden Boot in three different leagues. Kerr acknowledged the honor of being on the front cover of FIFA 23, stating, “It’s an honor and a dream come true to be on the cover of FIFA 23. It’s been incredible to work with Kylian and the whole EA SPORTS team, and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on a copy of the game.”

Kylian Mbappé is a striker for Paris Saint-Germain and appearing on the cover of FIFA 23 will mark the third year in a row this has happened. “I’m thrilled to have been picked to be on the cover of EA SPORTS FIFA for the 3rd time,” Mbappé also acknowledged Kerr’s historical inclusion, “I’m even more excited to share a cover honoring women’s football with a great player like Sam Kerr.”

Whether you’re a fan of watching football, playing it in real-life, or kicking it on the pitch in the FIFA series, today’s news is no doubt an exciting one. Make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest on FIFA, including the worldwide FIFA 23 reveal on July 20.