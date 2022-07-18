Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 141

Prepare for the latest round of exciting esports discussions with WWES.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Hey there Shackers! It's Monday night, so it's time for more exciting esports discussions. The Wide World of Electronic Sports is breaking down the biggest esports stories of the week, and you won't want to miss it. Hosts Rod and Bryan are getting ready to start, so get in here!

WWES will be happening today at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. That’s where you’ll get to listen to/watch Rodney and Bryan discuss the biggest esports stories of the past week. Some major news hit this morning when it was announced that Sony would be acquiring Repeat.gg, so we'll be unpacking that news up top. MultiVersus goes into its Open beta this month, so we'll be discussing the state of the game and the hype surrounding its launch as well.

A staple of our show is Sauce Talk, where we bite into some food-related news. On today's show, we're discussing McDonald's no-confidence vote on its CEO, as well as a new menu item being introduced in the franchise's Singapore locations.

If you enjoy the show and want an extra way to support WWES in addition to watching it, you can subscribe. Amazon Prime members can do this for free through Prime Gaming! As always, the Wide World of Electronic Sports will be filled with exciting discussions and fascinating topics. We encourage you to come join us! If you aren’t able to watch live, the stream will be uploaded to our YouTube channel as a VOD later this week.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

