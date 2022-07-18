Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 141 Prepare for the latest round of exciting esports discussions with WWES.

Hey there Shackers! It's Monday night, so it's time for more exciting esports discussions. The Wide World of Electronic Sports is breaking down the biggest esports stories of the week, and you won't want to miss it. Hosts Rod and Bryan are getting ready to start, so get in here!

WWES will be happening today at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. That’s where you’ll get to listen to/watch Rodney and Bryan discuss the biggest esports stories of the past week. Some major news hit this morning when it was announced that Sony would be acquiring Repeat.gg, so we'll be unpacking that news up top. MultiVersus goes into its Open beta this month, so we'll be discussing the state of the game and the hype surrounding its launch as well.

A staple of our show is Sauce Talk, where we bite into some food-related news. On today's show, we're discussing McDonald's no-confidence vote on its CEO, as well as a new menu item being introduced in the franchise's Singapore locations.

If you enjoy the show and want an extra way to support WWES in addition to watching it, you can subscribe. Amazon Prime members can do this for free through Prime Gaming! As always, the Wide World of Electronic Sports will be filled with exciting discussions and fascinating topics. We encourage you to come join us! If you aren’t able to watch live, the stream will be uploaded to our YouTube channel as a VOD later this week.