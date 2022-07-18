ShackStream: Final Vendetta brings the pixelated punchies on Indie-licious Indie-licious is serving up knuckle sandwiches on stream today as we take on the streets of Bitmap Bureau's Final Vendetta.

Shacknews loves itself a good good beat-‘em-up, and there have been quite a few good ones recently. If your eyes were firm on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, then you may have missed Bitmap Bureau’s Final Vendetta. Thankfully, we’re bringing it to your attention as we stream it on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Final Vendetta comes to us from the developers at Bitmap Bureau and the publishers at Numskull Games. It’s available as of June 17, 2022, playable on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, which is what we’re playing on today’s livestream. An urban brawler in the vein of classics like Streets of Rage and Final Fight, Final Vendetta takes players to a city to take on the dangerous Syndic8 gang, who are slowly taking over. Between three fighters, players will throw fists to take the city back and put armies of thugs in their place.

Tune in as we go live with Final Vendetta on today's episode of Indie-licious

The mean streets are calling for fisticuffs and Shacknews is always ready to oblige. Tune in as we go live with Final Vendetta on Indie-licious shortly and throw down in classic arcade beat-‘em-up action.