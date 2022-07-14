Destiny 2's Solstice event will let you craft the armor of your dreams During the Solstice event, Bungie will do away with armor objectives to instead allow Guardians to upgrade their armor through special currencies.

Armor upgrades and stat rolls have been quite the process in Destiny 2 for a long time, but it looks like the upcoming Solstice event will be a time to circumvent much of the frustrations associated with it. On today’s edition of This Week At Bungie, the developer shared some of its plans for the upcoming Solstice event. Amid the multitude of upcoming festivities, Bungie revealed it will be offering a new way to craft the perfect stat roll to build the armor of your dreams.

The limited-time armor crafting and upgrade changes coming during Destiny 2’s Solstice event were shared during the July 14, 2022 edition of This Week at Bungie. In the weekly blog, Design Lead CJ Payne took a moment to share how the event will work. In essence, Armor upgrade objectives will be removed during Solstice to streamline the process. Players will also be able to earn three special currencies that aid in the armor crafting and upgrade process.

By using special currencies like Kindling and Silver Leaves collected during Destiny 2's Solstice event, players will be able to pursue their ideal armor for any occasion.

Source: Bungie

The three currencies that will be attainable during Destiny 2’s Solstice event in regards to armor are as follows:

Silver Leaves

Earn Silver Leaves by completing activities throughout the game.

Silver Ash

Transform Silver Leaves into Silver Ash by completing the new activity: Bonfire Bash.

Spend Silver Ash to reroll armor stats from the armor mod screen.

Kindling

Earn Kindling by completing Solstice Event Challenges.

Spend Kindling to upgrade your armor stat roll potential, each piece of armor can be upgraded three times (three tiers).

You only need to do this once per armor slot. Every time you upgrade a piece of Solstice armor, it is permanent and shared across all pieces for that slot. So, if you upgrade a helmet all the way to Tier 3, every Solstice helmet currently in your inventory and any future helmets you earn for that class can now access Tier 3 stat rerolls.

In essence, by collecting these currencies, you’ll be able to craft armor, roll, and re-roll your stats to chase the ideal build you’re looking for. You’ll be able to collect Kindling and Silver Leaves through a multitude of Event Challenges and Activities throughout Solstice.

Whether you’re crafting for PVP or PVE, it sounds like Solstice will be prime time to get the armor you’ve been waiting for. Stay tuned for more Destiny 2 coverage and our full walkthrough for all of your Guardian needs, right here at Shacknews.