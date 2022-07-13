Unboxing & Review: The Stubbins plushie showcase Snuggle your favorite Palico or character from Ratchet & Clank with The Stubbins' line of plushies.

Plushies are the perfect collectible. They can sit alone on a shelf or you can grab ‘em, snuggle them, and even use them as a pillow. The team over at The Stubbins recently sent Shacknews a whole lot of plushies to check out, including the Smoosh Stubbins and Stubbins Deluxe series of plushies from Monster Hunter Rise and Ratchet & Clank. Our Head of Video Production Greg Burke tested them out and came away quite impressed! Check out the unboxing video below.

First up, we check out the Monster Hunter Rise line from The Stubbins. This line includes your classic plushie collectible, the more rigid and solid unit. This comes in a Palico and Palamute style, with Greg pointing out the stitched on eyes and the extra material used for armor on the Palamute.

But the real snuggly option is the Smoosh series of plushies. These come in the form of Palicos in either a Chocolate or Classic design as well as two different sizes. There is a 10 inch option or even a massive 18 inch version. While both can be used as pillows, it’s definitely the larger option that you’ll want to check out.

Shifting gears to an entirely different franchise is the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart line of plushies. The Stubbins Deluxe options include Rivet and Ratchet but there is another layer of creativity with these two: magnets! Users can connect Clank to either Ratchet or Rivet using the built-in magnets.

