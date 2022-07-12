Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 213

Find out if a ragtag group of heroes can save the world in Golden Sun.
Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo
2

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're jumping back into my Golden Sun playthrough. For those who don't know, this is my first time playing Golden Sun and from what I've played thus far, I don't know how I missed it when I was younger. The style of play and the music have me hooked already. During the last Golden Sun episode, we made our way through the Kolima Forest and defeated the tree monster, Tret, that resided there.

The team thought that if we took town Tret, then the Kolima townspeople would have their curse lifted. However, that wasn't the case so there must be another way to help those people. It would appear that there is a lighthouse around Kolima that we’ll have to check out. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, see if our party can find the cure for Kolima and take that next step in saving the world.

Golden Sun playthrough
© Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT. Coming up this week is more of our Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga playthrough and more so join in for the fun!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us! 

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

