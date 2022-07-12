Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Spotify acquires Heardle, the music game inspired by Wordle

Heardle players will be able to continue playing as usual following the acquisition.
Donovan Erskine
Image: Spotify
Heardle was just one in a long series of Wordle clones to hit the internet over the past year. Tasking players with identifying a song by listening to short snippets, it’s arguably one of the most popular Wordle-likes out there. Just like Wordle before it, Heardle has now been purchased by a major company. Music streaming platform Spotify has acquired music guessing game Heardle.

Spotify announced its acquisition of Heardle in a news release on its website earlier today. The company sees Heardle as not only a fun trivia game, but an opportunity to discover new music and expand your taste. Fans of Heardle will be able to continue playing the game on its website. Now, they’ll be able to transition over to Spotify to enjoy the full song after they’ve finished playing.

spotify acquires heardle
Image: Spotify

“We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans,” commented Jeremy Erlich, Global Head of Music, Spotify. “Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs… and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem.”

This move echoes what happened to Wordle, the massively popular word game that took the internet by storm earlier this year and served as the inspiration behind Heardle. At the height of its success, Wordle was acquired by The New York Times. Now, Heardle will join the Spotify family. Following the acquisition, Spotify plans to expand Heardle to be available in additional countries and languages. For more on Wordle, Heardle, and the never-ending tree of tree of clones, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    July 12, 2022 9:59 AM

      July 12, 2022 10:22 AM

      I had never heard (lul) of this before. I have an extension that defaults to playing embedded media at 2x speed. I didn’t realize what was happening until I got through a few skips but if you set the media speed higher than 1x, the player won’t stop until it’s played audio for X seconds in real time. So you could theoretically cheat and set your speed high enough that it plays the whole clip while still being on the first guess. Sort of amusing.

