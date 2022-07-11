HYENAS goes into Alpha this week Creative Assembly has confirmed a HYENAS Alpha will go down this week.

HYENAS is an upcoming multiplayer sci-fi first-person shooter developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega. Set to be released sometime next year, details are still sparse on the project. However, that will soon change as players will be able to go hands-on with the shooter this week. The developer has announced a HYENAS Alpha, and it's just days away.

Creative Assembly and Sega announced today that HYENAS will soon be receiving an alpha. Set to begin on July 14, this will be the first opportunity to go hands-on with what the developers describe as a “smash-and-grab shooter.” As an alpha, it will be a very early version of the game, and is primarily meant for the developers to receive meaningful feedback from players. Those interested in joining the action can register for the HYENAS Alpha on the game’s official website.

Image: Creative Assembly

HYENAS was announced back in June, where Creative Assembly shared its vision for a fresh take on the first-person shooter genre. In the game, five teams of three compete to successfully nab and extract valuable treasure. In addition to shooting, there will also be an environmental aspect, with users able to hack into security networks and hire goons to assist in their efforts.

“We know we’ve got something interesting on our hands, but we also know the odds are stacked against us. To take on the biggest games in the industry, we need to hear what players think right up front and early. If you’re in, we want to take you along for the ride,” they said ahead of the alpha.

With the HYENAS Alpha kicking off on July 14, it won’t be long until we have a solid understanding of how Creative Assembly’s latest project is shaping up. We’ll be keeping an eye on HYENAS leading up to its launch in 2023, so count on Shacknews for any necessary updates.