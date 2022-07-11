Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 212

Time to get small with the Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap on the Stevetendo show.
Steve Tyminski
Steve Tyminski
Image: Nintendo
2

It feels like July has had a Game Boy Advance feel to it on the Stevetendo show so we'll keep that going. Tonight, on the show we're playing a Legend of Zelda game that I'm not overly familiar with, the Legend of Zelda, The Minish Cap. I have wanted to play this Zelda game for a while and was able to grab it on the Wii U Virtual Console.

I can remember waiting to buy the 3DS and this was included in the Ambassador Program for people who bought the 3DS before a certain date. That being said, the handheld Zelda games usually have interesting gameplay mechanics like the DS games having to use the touch screen to do certain things. The Minish Cap has to do with Link shrinking and growing to traverse through different locations. Set to go live at 9 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT, see if I have why we need to shrink and to see if I can help Link become a hero, yet again!

LOZ Minish Cap playthrough
© Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. 

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT. Coming up this week is more of our Golden Sun and Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga playthroughs so join in for the fun!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us! 

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

