ShackStream: Witch Strandings has us wandering cursed woods on Indie-licious We'll make a path through bizarre woods, aid disturbed creatures, and face the witch that fowled things up on today's Indie-licious.

Kojima Productions may have locked down the idea of the strand game genre with Death Stranding, but that doesn’t mean he owns the genre. We’ve honestly seen a few games that could be considered strand games as well, but the game we’re taking for a taste on today’s Indie-licious wears the travel and connection nature of the strand genre on its sleeve. Join us as we play Witch Strandings today.

Witch Strandings comes to us from the developer Strange Scaffold and publisher Modern Wolf. It’s available as of July 7, 2022, on PC. In this game, players take on a role of a traveler in a strange forest. Using an interesting mouse control scheme, players will open a path through the woods, aid creatures along the way, investigate and fix ancient structures, and confront the witch who has cursed the forest.

Tune in as we play Witch Strandings on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

The forest awaits. Will our travels guide us through? What will happen if we reach the witch? Find out as we go live with Witch Strandings on today’s episode of Indie-licious shortly.