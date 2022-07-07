Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 72

It's time for some more exciting movie and tv talk. Get in here!
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Thursday to you! Not only is it almost the end of the week, but it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture! We've got a lot of interesting movie and TV news to discuss this week, so come join hosts Donovan and Greg!

Episode 72 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1:00 p.m. PT/ 4:00 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

There are plenty of things to discuss on this week's PGTC. The Clerks series is back with the first trailer for Clerks 3, as well as a new trailer for The Woman King. Also, Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have created their own studio, and have multiple projects in the works.

We appreciate you stopping by to check out our show! If you’re looking for a way to show even more support for our livestreaming efforts at Shacknews, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription via Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your phones, It’s time for episode 72 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

