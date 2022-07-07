Watch the Skull and Bones worldwide gameplay reveal here Here's how you can check out the gameplay reveal for Skull and Bones.

Several years after it was announced, Ubisoft will soon give audiences their first look at gameplay in Skull and Bones. With the game undergoing a lot of changes during its extended development process, it will likely look a lot different than when we last saw it. If you’re curious to see how it’s all coming together, we can show you how to watch the Skull and Bones gameplay reveal.

The Skull and Bones gameplay reveal will take place today, July 7, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed over on the Ubisoft YouTube channel. Following the stream’s conclusion, viewers will be able to watch it there as a VOD. The developer hasn’t specified how long the stream will be, but we know it will be primarily focused on Skull and Bones, specifically gameplay.

The stream will give us a better sense of what gameplay will be like in Skull and Bones. Originally going into development following Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, Skull and Bones is an online multiplayer pirate game that sees players engaging in ship combat. With how long the game has been in development, and with it being years since we’ve seen footage, it’s possible that the final product will be a lot different from what we remember.

Fans will also be on the lookout for a release date. While Ubisoft has stated its planned launch window of Spring 2023, we still don’t have a specific release date for the pirate game. That could very well be coming during the presentation.

That’s how you can tune in and watch the Skull and Bones gameplay reveal. If you aren’t able to watch, expect to read all of the Skull and Bones news right here on Shacknews.