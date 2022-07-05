Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 139

Join the WWES crew as they break down the latest in esports!
Donovan Erskine
The Wide World of Electronic Sports is back! Given the holiday yesterday, the show has been moved from Monday to Tuesday, and will be going down a little earlier than you may be used to. Regardless, hosts Rodney and Bryan are excited to dig into the most interesting stories in esports over the past week, and there is certainly a lot to discuss. Get in here for WWES!

WWES will be happening today at 12 p.m. PT/1 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. That’s where you’ll get to listen to/watch Rodney and Bryan discuss the biggest esports stories of the past week. Today’s topics include Summer Games Done Quick, which raised a whopping $3 million for charity. The crew will also talk about GOML 2022 and RLCS.

Of course, it wouldn’t be WWES without some sauce talk. On today’s episode, the hosts are talking about Taco Bell’s new Cheez-it Tostada, a menu item that features a massive Cheez-it in the center. There is also news of McDonald’s launching a “Camp McDonald’s” campaign, which will bring secret menu items and exclusive offers.

That’s what you can expect from this week’s Wide World of Electronic Sports. The action is going down soon, and you won’t want to miss it. Of course, Amazon Prime members can subscribe to our channel once per month at no additional cost with Prime Gaming. Be sure to stick around for all of the other exciting streams coming to our Twitch channel this week!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

