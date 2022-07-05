Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 139 Join the WWES crew as they break down the latest in esports!

The Wide World of Electronic Sports is back! Given the holiday yesterday, the show has been moved from Monday to Tuesday, and will be going down a little earlier than you may be used to. Regardless, hosts Rodney and Bryan are excited to dig into the most interesting stories in esports over the past week, and there is certainly a lot to discuss. Get in here for WWES!

WWES will be happening today at 12 p.m. PT/1 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. That’s where you’ll get to listen to/watch Rodney and Bryan discuss the biggest esports stories of the past week. Today’s topics include Summer Games Done Quick, which raised a whopping $3 million for charity. The crew will also talk about GOML 2022 and RLCS.

Of course, it wouldn’t be WWES without some sauce talk. On today’s episode, the hosts are talking about Taco Bell’s new Cheez-it Tostada, a menu item that features a massive Cheez-it in the center. There is also news of McDonald’s launching a “Camp McDonald’s” campaign, which will bring secret menu items and exclusive offers.

That’s what you can expect from this week’s Wide World of Electronic Sports. The action is going down soon, and you won’t want to miss it. Of course, Amazon Prime members can subscribe to our channel once per month at no additional cost with Prime Gaming. Be sure to stick around for all of the other exciting streams coming to our Twitch channel this week!