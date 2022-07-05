Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of July 5, 2022 Take a look at what we've got coming this week on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Happy Monday, Shackers. We're back at it again with more exciting streams to fill out the days of the week. If you'd like to know exactly what's going on this week, take a look at the latest Shacknews livestream schedule.

Shacknews livestream schedule – Week of July 5, 2022

You can find all our streams on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. Introduce yourself to our host and enjoy the community!

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch The Wide World of Electronic Sports Tuesday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Indie-licious with TJ Denzer Tuesday at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Big Team Building Thursday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

If you like the content that we produce over on our Twitch channel, and you're looking for another way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime subscribers can redeem a free subscription every month to use anywhere on Twitch via Prime Gaming.

To see all of our video content, check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.