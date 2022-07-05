Mojang immortalizes deceased Minecraft content creator Technoblade in-game Mojang updated the loading page of Minecraft with a tribute to Technoblade, a popular Minecraft YouTuber who passed away recently.

It was fairly recent that the Minecraft community lost a star in content creation. Alex Technoblade was 23-years-old and a beloved presence on YouTube, but recently passed away due to complications with cancer. While the community mourns Technoblade’s passing, Minecraft developer Mojang also took notice. The devs not only shared in condolences over the loss of Technoblade, but seemingly immortalized him in a new update. The loading page for Minecraft now features a seeming tribute to Technoblade.

The tribute to Technoblade was spotted via a Twitter account that updated on new happenings with the YouTuber. After a recent Minecraft update, it would appear that a seemingly innocuous pig in the background was given a crown, very similar to the crowned pig Technoblade used as a profile picture on their YouTube. This comes after Mojang also addressed the YouTuber’s passing in previous comments on the main Minecraft Twitter, sharing in grieving his death.

“We have been trying to find the words, but all of us here at Minecraft are heartbroken over the loss of Technoblade,” the Minecraft Twitter wrote. “He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be missed dearly.”

Mojang seemingly updated its Minecraft loading screen just a few days after Technoblade passed away, honoring his contributions to the community. [Image via Twitter]

It is unknown if the tribute to Technoblade will be a permanent fixture of the Minecraft loading page from here on out, but it would make sense. Technoblade was a beloved personality in the Minecraft scene, garnering over 10.8 million followers on YouTube even as he battled against cancer for several years. The creator in turn, knowing he’d be passing, made one last message for the community, funnily enough starting off with “So long, nerds,” before thanking the community for its fun and love over the years.

“Thank you all for supporting my content over the years,” Technoblade’s last message said. “If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life.”

Hopefully, the good memories and personality of Technoblade continue to live on in Mojang’s front page tribute to the creator.