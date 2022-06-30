FCC approves SpaceX mobile Starlink internet service for vehicles SpaceX's ever-growing Starlink satellite internet service was just given FCC approval for supporting mobile devices like boats, planes, and trucks.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorized SpaceX's Starlink internet service to be used in mobile settings. Soon vehicles like planes, boats, and trucks will be able to use the satellite internet service on the go. SpaceX has already been working on deals with various airlines to provide internet solutions for their planes in expectation of this FCC approval.

“Authorizing a new class of [customer] terminals for SpaceX’s satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing user demands that now require connectivity while on the move, whether driving an RV across the country, moving a freighter from Europe to a U.S. port, or while on a domestic or international flight,” said FCC International Bureau Chief Tom Sullivan.

Today's approval by the FCC paves the way for SpaceX to expand Starlink into several mobile applications. SpaceX has already begun offering Starlink Internet Portability kits, but today's FCC authorization opens the door for solutions catered to not just portable but mobile solutions. While Starlink Portability is already available for RVs and campers, SpaceX can now set their sights on air travel internet solutions and even boats. SpaceX has also provided Ukraine with Starlink kits during the ongoing war with Russia.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket seen here blasting off. (image courtesy of SpaceX)

Today's FCC ruling does not address the regulatory dispute from SpaceX regarding the use of 12-gigahertz band. The company claims that Dish Network's plan for a 5G rollout on that spectrum range would make most American Starlink user terminals useless.

While today is a win for SpaceX's Starlink internet service, there are still many questions remaining. Will the company create new terminals for mobile solutions? Which airlines will be first to adopt Starlink in-flight internet? Will Elon Musk continue his Twitter hiatus?

