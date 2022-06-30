Call of the Wild: The Angler developers on tackling immersive fishing Paul 'Rushy' Rustchynsky and Alex Perkins from Expansive Worlds sat down to talk about Call of the Wild: The Angler.

Call of the Wild: The Angler is an upcoming open world fishing game from Expansive Worlds, makers of theHunter: Call of the Wild. From the moment we learned of this game’s existence, the Shacknews staff wanted to dive in and find out more. Thankfully, Game Director Paul ‘Rushy’ Rustchynsky,and Art Director Alex Perkins took time to sit down and talk about The Angler. That interview is embedded below for your convenience.

During the interview, Rushy and Alex answered questions about the inspiration behind The Angler’s first map, Golden Ridge Reserve, and revealed some nifty tidbits of information about the various sizes of the bodies of water players will fish in. We learned about the fast-travel system, how players will purchase gear in the game, and even how the spawning system will work in terms of persistence. If you’re excited for The Angler, there’s almost certainly information here that you’ll be hearing for the first time.

The interview runs for almost 30 minutes, and it's jammed from start to finish with Rushy and Alex weighing in on various topics related to The Angler, Expansive Worlds, and fishing in general.