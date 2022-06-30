Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 5 here Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is almost at $1 million raised for Doctors Without Borders. Check out today's full schedule and watch it all here.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is moving into its fifth day, having crossed the halfway point of its week long journey for charity. This year's event marks GDQ's return to live events, the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020. The world's top speedrunners have come together in beautiful Minnesota to sprint through the top games of yesterday, today, and (sometimes even) tomorrow in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is back in Bloomington, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After four days, the runners have raised over $875,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 4, where we see that setbacks happen to even the best speedrunners.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Day 5 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:04 AM Thunder In Paradise Interactive Television - CD-i sharif 40:00 6:54 AM Incredible Crisis Any% - PS bramhallthefifth 55:00 7:59 AM King's Quest V: Absence Makes the Heart Go Yonder! CD Version - PC davidtki 32:00 8:41 AM The Little Mermaid Any% - NES SteveZero01 8:00 8:59 AM Metal Gear Easy any% - PS3 JosephJoestar316 25:00 9:39 AM Lumione 100% - PC Breakdown, Elipsis 41:00 10:30 AM Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble Any% - GBC swordsmankirby 45:00 11:25 AM Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna any% glitchless - Switch Enel 2:55:00 2:30 PM Slime Rancher any% glitchless - PC MaddyInc 18:00 2:58 PM Solar Ash True Ending (Restricted) - PC bryonato 1:10:00 4:18 PM Monster Hunter Rise Magnamalo% w. Add-ons - PC JalBagel 1:15:00 5:53 PM Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance NG+ Hard - PC Mekarazium 1:00:00 7:13 PM StepMania/NotITG Couples Exhibition - PC SpootyBiscuit, WinDEU 1:00:00 8:23 PM BONUS GAME 5 - SOUND VOLTEX EXCEED GEAR 1 Player - PC leviern 1:20:00 9:53 PM Celeste True Ending - PC GrosHiken 1:03:00 11:06 PM Daily Recap - Thursday Recap% - Live spikevegeta, JHobz, Kungfufruitcup, adef 15:00 11:21 PM Borderlands 2 Geared UVHM - PC Deceptix_ 1:15:00 1:09 AM DOOM Eternal 100% Nightmare Restricted - PC MuteD6 2:00:00 3:19 AM Control All Bosses (Legacy, Standard) - PC DemonicRobots 1:35:00 5:14 AM Liminal Ranger Normal Ending - PC Ozmourn 15:00 5:39 AM Happy's Humble Burger Farm Any% - PC teddyras 30:00

4:18PM - Monster Hunter Rise

Image courtesy of Capcom

We don't often see a lot of Monster Hunter representation at GDQ, especially such a timely instance of it. On the day of the Sunbreak expansion's release, JalBagel will look to hunt down Magnamalo in the core Monster Hunter Rise game. Take a break from exploring the new Sunbreak expansion and check out some cool strats in this rarely-seen run.

7:13PM - StepMania/NotITG

StepMania/NotITG (Not In The Groove) was such a big hit during January's Awesome Games Done Quick event that SpootyBiscuit has returned, this time in front of a live audience. This time, viewers are being treated to a special Couples Exhibition alongside WinDEU. If this is anything like the AGDQ show, this is going to be a can't-miss display of rhythm prowess.

1:09AM - DOOM Eternal

Image courtesy of Bethesda

We're Shacknews. We're not about to miss a Doom run of any kind. That's why we're excited to watch MuteD6 complete a 100% Nightmare Restricted run in just around two hours. We love seeing GDQ rip and tear until it is done and this is one run that's going to be worth staying up late for.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues from now through Saturday, July 2. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.