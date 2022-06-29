ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 209 Get a good seat for more Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga on Stevetendo!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show we're getting back into our Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga playthrough. During the last Mario and Luigi episode, the Bros were tasked with finding the Chuckola Reserve, a beverage that can only be found in the Chucklehuck Woods. Queen Bean needs to drink the reserve to help get rid of the Belly Belch worm she ate.

After making our way through WooHoo Hooniversity, we're sent to the Oho Oasis for more adventuring. It seems like the further we get on the adventure, the more outlandish the names for the locations get. The Oasis is the home of the Thunder and Fire Temples, locations where Mario and Luigi will learn new skills to help them on their journey. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT, find out if the skills learned in the temples will be enough help for Mario and Luigi to get Princess Peach's lost voice back?

