Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 3 here Summer Games Done Quick is on the third day of its return to live speedrunning. Check out the full schedule and watch it all here.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is two days in and going strong. This year's event is a special one, as it's the first GDQ to be held in a live venue since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020. The world's top runners are here to speed through some of the top games of yesterday, today, and sometimes even tomorrow in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is back in Bloomington, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After two days, the runners have raised over $300,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 2. KZ_FREW heads off into retirement in style, by showing up some Vice City Definitive Edition jank.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Day 3 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:08 AM KAMIKO 100% Uzume vs Yamato Bidwar - PC cicada 25:00 6:43 AM Earnest Evans Any% - Genesis ZELLLOOO 12:00 7:05 AM Ninja Warriors Ninja (Normal) - SNES Mega RetroMan 38:00 7:53 AM Battle Axe Arcade Mode (Easy) - PC Jimmy_Diamonds 15:00 8:18 AM Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Normal Mode - PC Benja 38:00 9:06 AM Mega Man Powered Up Any% - PSTV WhiteHat94 36:00 9:57 AM Mega Man Xtreme vs Mega Man Xtreme 2 100% (Xtreme Mode) - GBC FocusSight 40:00 10:55 AM Mega Man: The Wily Wars Mega Man 2 vs Mega Man 3 - Genesis The Blacktastic 35:00 11:40 AM Mega Man 5 Any% - NES Ppotdot1 40:00 12:30 PM Yakuza: Like a Dragon Any% (PC) - PC Froob 4:25:00 5:10 PM Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast Any% - PC CovertMuffin 56:00 6:16 PM BONUS GAME 3 - Halo Infinite All Missions No Tank Gun - PC WaifuRuns 1:25:00 7:51 PM Daily Recap - Tuesday Recap% - Live Keizaron, JHobz, adef 15:00 8:06 PM Super Mario Odyssey Darker Side - Switch -ganon- 3:20:00 11:36 PM Mario Party mini-game island any% - N64 duck 45:00 12:43 AM Final Fantasy VI: Worlds Collide Randomizer Any% NMG - SNES drewlith, DoctorDT, seto kiaba, Jexvrok 1:45:00 2:40 AM Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Any% - PS amoser 45:00 3:35 AM The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Any% Console - Gamecube Maxylobes 1:35:00 5:25 AM Pac-Man World 2 Any% Race - GCN Katie4, McKiddy 48:00

9:06AM - The Mega Man Block

It's time for a GDQ staple. It's the Mega Man Block at SGDQ! For this year, SGDQ is spotlighting some lesser seen Mega Man titles, like Mega Man Powered Up, Mega Man Xtreme, and Mega Man: The Wily Wars. Strap in and enjoy Capcom's old-school platformer, because these runs are always amazing to behold.

8:06PM - Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey has rapidly become a GDQ fixture, but this year's SGDQ is taking a deeper dive into the latest mainline Mario title. It'll take roughly over three hours to get through the full Darker Side and one of the toughest Mario tests is waiting at the end. If you haven't seen what lies on the Darker Side of the Moon, get ready to be blown away.

12:43AM - Final Fantasy VI: Worlds Collide Randomizer

Randomizers are always a big hit at GDQ and this one should be an interesting one to watch unfold. Four different runners will look to run through a Final Fantasy 6 randomizer, which is a rarity for these events. It's likely that the casual GDQ audience has never seen this one before, so get ready to check out a mixture of something classic and something new.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues from now through Saturday, July 2. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.