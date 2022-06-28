Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 3 here
Summer Games Done Quick is on the third day of its return to live speedrunning. Check out the full schedule and watch it all here.
Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is two days in and going strong. This year's event is a special one, as it's the first GDQ to be held in a live venue since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020. The world's top runners are here to speed through some of the top games of yesterday, today, and sometimes even tomorrow in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is back in Bloomington, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After two days, the runners have raised over $300,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 2. KZ_FREW heads off into retirement in style, by showing up some Vice City Definitive Edition jank.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Day 3 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:08 AM
|KAMIKO
|100% Uzume vs Yamato Bidwar - PC
|cicada
|25:00
|6:43 AM
|Earnest Evans
|Any% - Genesis
|ZELLLOOO
|12:00
|7:05 AM
|Ninja Warriors
|Ninja (Normal) - SNES
|Mega RetroMan
|38:00
|7:53 AM
|Battle Axe
|Arcade Mode (Easy) - PC
|Jimmy_Diamonds
|15:00
|8:18 AM
|Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2
|Normal Mode - PC
|Benja
|38:00
|9:06 AM
|Mega Man Powered Up
|Any% - PSTV
|WhiteHat94
|36:00
|9:57 AM
|Mega Man Xtreme vs Mega Man Xtreme 2
|100% (Xtreme Mode) - GBC
|FocusSight
|40:00
|10:55 AM
|Mega Man: The Wily Wars
|Mega Man 2 vs Mega Man 3 - Genesis
|The Blacktastic
|35:00
|11:40 AM
|Mega Man 5
|Any% - NES
|Ppotdot1
|40:00
|12:30 PM
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Any% (PC) - PC
|Froob
|4:25:00
|5:10 PM
|Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast
|Any% - PC
|CovertMuffin
|56:00
|6:16 PM
|BONUS GAME 3 - Halo Infinite
|All Missions No Tank Gun - PC
|WaifuRuns
|1:25:00
|7:51 PM
|Daily Recap - Tuesday
|Recap% - Live
|Keizaron, JHobz, adef
|15:00
|8:06 PM
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Darker Side - Switch
|-ganon-
|3:20:00
|11:36 PM
|Mario Party
|mini-game island any% - N64
|duck
|45:00
|12:43 AM
|Final Fantasy VI: Worlds Collide Randomizer
|Any% NMG - SNES
|drewlith, DoctorDT, seto kiaba, Jexvrok
|1:45:00
|2:40 AM
|Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
|Any% - PS
|amoser
|45:00
|3:35 AM
|The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
|Any% Console - Gamecube
|Maxylobes
|1:35:00
|5:25 AM
|Pac-Man World 2
|Any% Race - GCN
|Katie4, McKiddy
|48:00
9:06AM - The Mega Man Block
It's time for a GDQ staple. It's the Mega Man Block at SGDQ! For this year, SGDQ is spotlighting some lesser seen Mega Man titles, like Mega Man Powered Up, Mega Man Xtreme, and Mega Man: The Wily Wars. Strap in and enjoy Capcom's old-school platformer, because these runs are always amazing to behold.
8:06PM - Super Mario Odyssey
Super Mario Odyssey has rapidly become a GDQ fixture, but this year's SGDQ is taking a deeper dive into the latest mainline Mario title. It'll take roughly over three hours to get through the full Darker Side and one of the toughest Mario tests is waiting at the end. If you haven't seen what lies on the Darker Side of the Moon, get ready to be blown away.
12:43AM - Final Fantasy VI: Worlds Collide Randomizer
Randomizers are always a big hit at GDQ and this one should be an interesting one to watch unfold. Four different runners will look to run through a Final Fantasy 6 randomizer, which is a rarity for these events. It's likely that the casual GDQ audience has never seen this one before, so get ready to check out a mixture of something classic and something new.
Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues from now through Saturday, July 2. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 3 here
Summer Games Done Quick 2022🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $333,591 for Doctors Without Borders!
SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days, streaming over on Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Mario World and Altered Beast, modern games like Half-Life: Alyx and Elden Ring, and even some silly games like Gourmet Warriors and DEEEER Simulator will be played through, so there is something for everyone!
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87WXGSecBMfTFFx1Veeeolyj(about 24 hours later)
VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/vlb4ff/sgdq_vod_thread_2022/ https://gdqvods.com/event/sgdq-2022/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)
