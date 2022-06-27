ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 207 Tonight on the program, we're playing Super Mario 3 but it's the Game Boy Adavnce version!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, it felt like a good time to go back to the Mushroom Kingdom and play some Super Mario Brothers 3. Super Mario 3 is my favorite Mario game and it's in my list for top ten games. I could sit down and play Mario 3 multiple times a year, the game is that good. There will be a slight difference tonight, as I'll be playing the Game Boy Advance version of Mario 3. This version has minor graphical differences like being able to see the white gloves Mario wears better. The Game Boy Advance version also has one major addition as it had e-Reader levels added in. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, stop by the show to see a full Mario 3 playthrough, complete with GBA e-Reader levels!

For those who don't know, the e-Reader was a card slot add-on for the Game Boy Advance that allowed players to play certain games after they scanned cards with the games on them. For the most part, the e-Reader series was used for old school games like Pinball and Donkey Kong, but Pokémon took advantage of the e-Reader too. The Mario 3 e-Reader levels were brand new levels and since the e-Reader didn't really sell too well, I'm sure plenty of Mario fans have never played these levels.

© Nintendo

