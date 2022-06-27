Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Robinhood (HOOD) shares jump on rumor of FTX acquisition

Rumors of an acquisition from crypto exchange company FTX has led to a rise in Robinhood (HOOD) stock.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Image: Robinhood
1

The stock market remains as volatile as ever, especially in the world of tech. While the news for crypto over the last few weeks hasn't been entirely positive, a new rumor has Robinhood's (HOOD) stock trending upwards. Robinhood shares jumped by 14 percent on Monday following rumors of an acquisition from crypto exchange company FTX.

Robinhood hood FTX acquisition
Image courtesy of Robinhood

According to Bloomberg, FTX has been internally discussing a takeover of Robinhood. However, there has not been a formal offer made, as of this post. These discussions increased Robinhood's stock by 14 percent.

This is not the first time that FTX has had an effect on Robinhood's stock valuation. Earlier this year, Robinhood's stock jumped by a staggering 40 percent on news that FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had taken a 7.6% stake in the investment app.

This is all part of what's been an up-and-down year for Robinhood. Shares of the app had fallen by roughly 48 percent due to decreases in both revenue and users. After its first quarter earnings report, Robinhood stated that its monthly user base had dropped to 15.9 million, down from 17.7 million a year before.

We'll continue to follow news of a potential FTX acquisition of Robinhood here at Shacknews. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola