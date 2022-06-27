Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Watch Day 2 here Summer Games Done Quick's return to live speedrunning continues. Check on the full schedule and watch it all here.

Summer is in full swing and so is Summer Games Done Quick. This latest SGDQ is a special one, as runners from around the world have come together in a physical space for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. They're here to run through some of the top games of yesterday and today (or in the case of Sunday's Rolled Out!, even the best games of tomorrow) for a worldwide audience on Twitch and do so for charity.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 is back in Bloomington, Minnesota. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After one day, the runners have raised over $135,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. Yes, we sure are back to physical speedrunning again!

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2022: Day 2 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:15 AM NiGHTS Into Dreams All Levels Any% - Saturn pochilin 25:00 6:50 AM The Pathless All Bosses - PC MaeTheDKC 1:50:00 9:00 AM Ty The Tasmanian Tiger Any% - PC KamaCrimson 40:00 9:55 AM Super Castlevania 4 Low% Race - SNES Crunan, DrunkenDraconian 50:00 11:00 AM Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance Juste No Out of Bounds - PC JupiterClimb 48:00 12:03 PM FAITH: Chapter III Any% Ending II - PC Vynn 11:00 12:24 PM Sly 2: Band of Thieves Episode 1 Any% - PS3 Nave357 30:00 1:09 PM The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (2019) Any% (Glitchless) Race - Switch TGH, Glan 1:50:00 3:14 PM ICO Any%, 60hz - PS3 SanchoPanda 1:42:00 5:06 PM Grand Theft Auto: Vice City DE Any% vs OG Any% no SSU - PC KZ_FREW 1:00:00 6:31 PM Phasmophobia Any% Small Maps - PC Brossentia, NPC, FlannelKat, Peace Egg 40:00 7:21 PM Daily Recap - Monday Recap% - Live Keizaron, JHobz, Kungfufruitcup 15:00 7:36 PM BONUS GAME 2 - Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach All Endings - Inbounds - PC Ace Delusional 1:20:00 9:06 PM Silent Hill 4: The Room Any% - PC AnEternalEnigma 1:10:00 10:26 PM Outlast 100% - PC sharkhat87 42:00 11:18 PM OMORI Any% Glitched - PC starsmiley 3:10:00 2:38 AM Greak: Memories of Azur Any% - PC SaberaMesia 40:00 3:28 AM Infernax Defeat Belphegor - Any% - Classic - PC DanTheVP 1:05:00 4:43 AM Macbat 64: Journey of a Nice Chap Any% - Switch Kefka14 11:00 5:14 AM Majuu Ou Any% Hard - SNES Omnigamer 21:00 5:45 AM KAMIKO 100% Uzume vs Yamato Bidwar - PC cicada 25:00

1:09PM - The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (2019)

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The Switch remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening was such a treat to get this generation, if only because it allowed Nintendo to experiment with an art style unlike any the series has had to this point. If you haven't seen it yet, it's going to be on display on Monday afternoon, as TGH and Glan race to the finish.

5:06PM - Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Image courtesy of PlayStation

GTA: Vice City is going to be an interesting one to watch, if only because of the donation incentive. Yes, right now, there's a bidding war over which version KZ_FREW will be running: the original or the Definitive Version. It's interesting, because from everything we've seen, the Definitive Version is not good. Will the jank win out? Or will the voters show that it's best to stick to the classics? ("Classics" meaning "not broken," in this case.)

6:31PM - The Horror Block

Image courtesy of Steam

Watch this block with the lights out for full effect. It's a full slate of horror games, starting with Steam Early Access favorite Phasmophobia. The night will continue on with a slew of horror favorites, iuncluding Silent Hill 4 and a rarely seen 100% run for Outlast. Don't mind that noise from the floorboards, it's probably nothing. Just sit down and enjoy these horror classics.

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 Online continues from now through Saturday, July 2. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.