Bungie condemns Roe v. Wade repeal, re-commits to supporting employees
The Destiny 2 developer has spoken on women's reproductive rights in the past and reasserted a vow to aid employees and their families in time of need.
It’s a ridiculously divisive day in the United States. It was today that the US Supreme Court controversially announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, turning abortion rights entirely over to states. It’s a matter that’s bound to get even muddier and more upsetting in the months ahead, but some groups are already mobilizing to ensure the safety of those affected by the overturning, such as Bungie. The Destiny 2 dev has spoken openly on support of Roe v. Wade in the past and today re-committed to supporting employees and their families that may be affected by the overturning of the law.
Bungie shared its dissent of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and its commitment to aiding employees via Twitter. Senior Community Manager Dylan Gafner quote-retweeted a statement from Bungie made back in May 2022 when the possibility of a Roe v. Wade overturning became an imminent possibility. In said statement (which has been updated as of June 24), Bungie committed to support of “essential rights healthcare,” promising to aid its employees and their families should issues of a Roe v. Wade appeal and state laws encouraged by the repeal affect them.
Bungie went on to re-assert this promise, stating that employee’s reproductive rights and health would be protected from harm where possible.
Bungie’s position on Roe v. Wade has flown in the face of PlayStation (which recently announced plans to acquire Bungie), where Jim Ryan attempted to gag employees on speaking on the matter. With Roe v. Wade officially overturned, it will remain to be seen where many more companies fall on the matter.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Bungie condemns Roe v. Wade repeal, re-commits to supporting employees