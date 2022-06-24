Bungie condemns Roe v. Wade repeal, re-commits to supporting employees The Destiny 2 developer has spoken on women's reproductive rights in the past and reasserted a vow to aid employees and their families in time of need.

It’s a ridiculously divisive day in the United States. It was today that the US Supreme Court controversially announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, turning abortion rights entirely over to states. It’s a matter that’s bound to get even muddier and more upsetting in the months ahead, but some groups are already mobilizing to ensure the safety of those affected by the overturning, such as Bungie. The Destiny 2 dev has spoken openly on support of Roe v. Wade in the past and today re-committed to supporting employees and their families that may be affected by the overturning of the law.

Bungie shared its dissent of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and its commitment to aiding employees via Twitter. Senior Community Manager Dylan Gafner quote-retweeted a statement from Bungie made back in May 2022 when the possibility of a Roe v. Wade overturning became an imminent possibility. In said statement (which has been updated as of June 24), Bungie committed to support of “essential rights healthcare,” promising to aid its employees and their families should issues of a Roe v. Wade appeal and state laws encouraged by the repeal affect them.

In an update to its statement in response to the official overturn of Roe v. Wade, Bungie re-committed to supporting essential healthcare and reproductive rights of its employees and their families.

Bungie went on to re-assert this promise, stating that employee’s reproductive rights and health would be protected from harm where possible.

Last month, we stated without reservation that all of us deserve to choose our own path and access the healthcare we need. The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade cuts off millions of Americans from that access and leaves open the possibility of even further restrictions on life-saving healthcare for all of us.



Bungie is committed to ensuring that every one of our employees and their families have safe and affordable access to essential healthcare needs. As we continue to expand our digital-first workplace to more states, we will now be implementing a travel reimbursement program for any employee to use when they or a dependent cannot get access to the healthcare they need where they live.



We remain undeterred in our commitment to stand up for reproductive choice and liberty.



If you would like to donate to organizations that support those rights, there are several listed below that you might consider. We have updated the list to include Trans Lifeline as a possible resource to support. ~ Bungie

Bungie’s position on Roe v. Wade has flown in the face of PlayStation (which recently announced plans to acquire Bungie), where Jim Ryan attempted to gag employees on speaking on the matter. With Roe v. Wade officially overturned, it will remain to be seen where many more companies fall on the matter.