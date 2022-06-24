343 Industries is 'internally exploring' microtransactions in Halo: Master Chief Collection In a recent blog post, 343 Industries shared that it is considering a system to buy Spartan Points and alleviate lengthy grind.

Microtransactions are often a divisive element of games, but they can also alleviate time spent for those who want to get past various obstacles and enjoy the game. Apparently, they could also be coming to Halo: Master Chief Collection. In a recent blog post, 343 Industries revealed it was playing with the idea of a microtransaction system related to Spartan Points in the game. While it wouldn’t replace current systems, it may become an addendum to those in place for any who want a fast track through the grind.

Halo Community Team member Alex Wakeford shared some details of possible Halo: Master Chief Collection microtransactions in a recent Halo Waypoint blog post. According to Wakeford, the 343 team has been internally exploring implementation of a microtransaction system specifically related to Spartan Points.

“For players who are new to the MCC,” Wakeford wrote. “Or who may not have dedicated much time specifically to unlocking items during the seasonal updates, or are simply completionists looking to catch the last outstanding items they need, we are internally exploring a potential new feature for the future in the form of purchasable Spartan Points.”

Halo: Master Chief Collection's forums are currently filled with posts that are less than enthusiastic about the possibility of microtransactions.

Wakeford goes on to explain that this wouldn’t remove the current system for Spartan Points and the progress and grind for acquiring them, but would instead be an added system on top of what is already in play.

“We are happy with the current system of how players earn Spartan Points, by completing challenges and levelling up through play,” Wakeford continued. “This would be an optional, additive alternative for players who might find the vast scope of content to be an intimidating amount of playtime and want to get ahead on (or skip) the grind, or maybe want to grab specific items they want (we all have our favorites!).”

Master Chief Collection has been rounded out for a while now as 343 Industries spruces it up here and there and also works on Halo Infinite. Nonetheless, not everyone is excited about the possible addition to the Spartan Point ecosystem. Halo players have flooded the Halo: MCC forums to share distaste at the idea of adding microtransactions to the game.

Even so, the proposed change to Spartan Points in Halo: Master Chief Collection doesn’t sound like a terrible game. It will remain to be seen if these teased changes come into play at all as 343 tests the waters. Stay tuned for further updates on the matter as they become available.