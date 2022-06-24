Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the Pokemon North America International Championships 2022 livestream here

Tune in to the Pokemon North America International Championships 2022 livestream to see the best Pokemon masters battle it out.
Sam Chandler
The Pokemon North America International Championships 2022 is happening this weekend and you can watch the livestreams right here. There are four different Pokemon games being played over the weekend, including the Pokemon Trading Card Game, the Pokemon video game (Sword and Shield), as well as Pokemon Go and Pokken Tournament DX. Find all the information below, including start times and where to watch the livestreams.

Pokemon Trading Card Game livestream

The Pokemon Trading Card Game livestream is scheduled to occur over the course of three days, starting on Friday and finishing Sunday. Below are the times you can expect the action to kick off:

  • Friday, June 24 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, June 25 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET
  • Sunday, June 26 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET

Pokemon video game livestream

The Pokemon video game livestream is schedule to take place over three days. The timeslots are the same as above, so you may need to tune in to both at the same time!

  • Friday, June 24 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, June 25 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET
  • Sunday, June 26 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET

Pokemon Go livestream

The Pokemon Go livestream will take place over two days, Friday and Saturday. Unlike the above streams, this one will not be streaming on Sunday.

  • Friday, June 24 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, June 25 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET

Pokken Tournament DX livestream

The final stream is Pokken Tournament DX which is set to start on Friday and wrap on Saturday. The livestream is also occurring at the same time as the others, so viewers may need to have multiple streams up to catch all the fun!

  • Friday, June 24 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, June 25 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET

With a whole lot of Pokemon happening this weekend, there’s plenty for fans to watch as the best of the best battle each other to prove who is the ultimate champion. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest from the Pokemon North America International Championships 2022 event. You can also peruse our Pokemon page for all of our coverage.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

