Kyle Rittenhouse's Turkey Shoot video game targets 'fake news' media After having been acquitted of homicide at a BLM protest, Rittenhouse is now releasing a game he claims will fund lawsuits against 'fake news' media.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s killing of two individuals and injuring of one more at a police brutality protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020 was one of the more controversial events of the past couple years, and one that ultimately resulted in his equally controversial acquittal of all charges in 2021. One might expect that’s the last we’d hear of Rittenhouse, but he popped up recently with the announcement of a game… Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot, in which players take on the role of Rittenhouse and shoot “fake news media turkeys.”

Rittenhouse revealed his morally questionable game via his personal Twitter on June 23, 2022. Called Kyle Rittenhouse's Turkey Shoot, it’s a game being produced by Mint Studios in which players take on the role of a cartoon avatar of Rittenhouse and shoot flying turkeys with things like “Fake News” written on their breasts.

“The media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than push their lying agenda,” Rittenhouse explains in the video.

The reveal of Rittenhouse's Turkey Shoot makes the game's purpose pretty clear: shooting "fake news turkeys" to support possible legal action against "fake news media". [Image via Kyle Rittenhouse & Mint Studios]

The game doesn’t look to be much more than playing as Rittenhouse as players shoot at “fake news turkeys.” It has a similar vibe to older Flash games such as the smattering of political ones that came out after 9/11, targeted at radical Middle Eastern groups and often demonizing Muslims on sites like Newgrounds and eBaum’s World. Even so, Rittenhouse has stated that sales of the game will go towards funding lawsuits against “fake news turkeys,” implying he will likely be pursuing court action against groups he believes smeared his name up to and during his 2021 trial.

It's a bizarre attempt for Rittenhouse to raise money for an equally questionable motive, but Turkey Shoot hasn’t been released just yet. With the message of the game (shooting at avatars of “fake news”) on blatant display, it remains to be seen if it will end up going the way of similarly problematic titles like Hatred.