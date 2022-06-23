Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Kyle Rittenhouse's Turkey Shoot video game targets 'fake news' media

After having been acquitted of homicide at a BLM protest, Rittenhouse is now releasing a game he claims will fund lawsuits against 'fake news' media.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Kyle Rittenhouse & Mint Studios
1

Kyle Rittenhouse’s killing of two individuals and injuring of one more at a police brutality protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020 was one of the more controversial events of the past couple years, and one that ultimately resulted in his equally controversial acquittal of all charges in 2021. One might expect that’s the last we’d hear of Rittenhouse, but he popped up recently with the announcement of a game… Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot, in which players take on the role of Rittenhouse and shoot “fake news media turkeys.”

Rittenhouse revealed his morally questionable game via his personal Twitter on June 23, 2022. Called Kyle Rittenhouse's Turkey Shoot, it’s a game being produced by Mint Studios in which players take on the role of a cartoon avatar of Rittenhouse and shoot flying turkeys with things like “Fake News” written on their breasts.

“The media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than push their lying agenda,” Rittenhouse explains in the video.

Rittenhouse's Turkey Shoot wears its purpose on its sleave: shooting
The reveal of Rittenhouse's Turkey Shoot makes the game's purpose pretty clear: shooting "fake news turkeys" to support possible legal action against "fake news media". [Image via Kyle Rittenhouse & Mint Studios]

The game doesn’t look to be much more than playing as Rittenhouse as players shoot at “fake news turkeys.” It has a similar vibe to older Flash games such as the smattering of political ones that came out after 9/11, targeted at radical Middle Eastern groups and often demonizing Muslims on sites like Newgrounds and eBaum’s World. Even so, Rittenhouse has stated that sales of the game will go towards funding lawsuits against “fake news turkeys,” implying he will likely be pursuing court action against groups he believes smeared his name up to and during his 2021 trial.

It's a bizarre attempt for Rittenhouse to raise money for an equally questionable motive, but Turkey Shoot hasn’t been released just yet. With the message of the game (shooting at avatars of “fake news”) on blatant display, it remains to be seen if it will end up going the way of similarly problematic titles like Hatred.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola