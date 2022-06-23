Mark Zuckerberg says 'Quest 2 has been a hit' Zuckerberg recognizes that VR still has a long way to go to catch up to mobile or PC in terms of users, but he remains happy with Quest 2's impact so far.

The Meta Quest 2 launched in 2020 and has since become one of the flagships of VR gaming and apps. It helps that Meta (formerly Facebook) has poured copious support into the device, updating it with new features like sideloading and better refresh rates, as well as collaborating with all sorts of partners to make sure its app ecosystem is bustling. VR hasn’t caught up to PC and mobile user bases with the Quest 2, but Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg still claims the device has been a hit.

Zuckerberg shared thoughts on the Quest 2 in a recent interview with CNBC’s Mad Money segment. During the interview in which Zuckerberg shared how he hopes to see a billion people in the metaverse, he also spoke to the performance of the Quest 2 so far.

“Quest 2 has been a hit,” Zuckerberg said.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta Quest 2 has done well in the field since launch. [Image via Meta]

Mark Zuckerberg would go on to share that while he has been pleased with the Meta Quest 2’s popularity so far, he still believes widescale VR adoption is a far-off target for Meta.

“I’ve been really happy with how that’s gone,” Zuckerberg continued. “It has exceeded my expectations. But I still think it’s going to take a while for it to get to the scale of several hundreds of millions or even billions of people in the metaverse, just because things take some time to get there. So that’s the north star. I think we will get there. But, you know, the other services that we run are at a somewhat larger scale already today.”

Interesting is that despite the Quest 2’s quality and its popularity, Meta has seemingly never shared a blatant number on units sold or shipped. We reviewed it fairly well, enjoying its overall feel and performance, but lamenting how tied into the Facebook ecosystem its functions are.

Nonetheless, the Quest 2 headset seems to be doing well enough to keep Meta and Mark Zuckerberg more than interested in staying in the VR space. While the idea of a further Quest 2 upgrade or even Quest 3 still feels some distance off, these possibilities seem more likely than not as Meta continues to develop new software and hardware towards the pursuit of a metaverse experience.