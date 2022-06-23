CEO 2022: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch
Some big fights are about to go down as CEO 2022 kicks off this weekend. Check out all of the details including where to catch the action here.
The time has come once more for one of Alex Jebailey and CEO Gaming’s biggest events of the whole year. CEO 2022 is set to take place and with it comes a massive array of fighting game tournaments. You’re not going to want to miss any of the action, but if you don’t know where to look for it, we’ve got you covered. All of the details, including prize breakdown, brackets, the included games and where to watch the competition can be found here.
CEO 2022 Prize Pools
Tournaments have once again come through in a big way at CEO 2022. The prize pools for most events were categorized by entrants with tournaments under 64 competitors paying out to the top 3 while any game with over 64 competitors pay out to the Top 8. This doesn’t include pot bonuses or further prizing if the tournament goes over 256 entrants (which many did). Here’s the breakdown of less-than-64 player tournaments:
- 1st Place – 60%
- 2nd Place – 25%
- 3rd Place – 15%
And for 64+ player tournaments:
- 1st Place – 50%
- 2nd Place – 20%
- 3rd Place – 13%
- 4th Place – 7%
- 5th Place (tie) – 3%
- 7th Place (tie) – 2%
CEO 2022 games, brackets, schedules, & where to watch
CEO 2022 is scheduled to take place from June 24 to June 26, 2022 in Daytona, Florida at the Ocean Center convention center. You can find a graphic with the times for pools, Top 8, and Finals for each game above, but the details are listed individually by game below as well.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 24: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET
- June 25: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 26: 4 p.m. ET
Where to watch
- PandaCup (Pools & Top 8)
Guilty Gear Strive
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 24: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET
- June 25: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 26: 7 p.m. ET
Where to watch
Tekken 7
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 25: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 26: 1 p.m. ET
Where to watch
- Tekken Twitch (Pools & Top 8)
King of Fighters XV
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 24: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET
- June 25: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 25: 6 p.m. ET
Where to watch
- DataFGC (Pools 6/24)
- TampaNeverSleeps (Pools 6/25)
- CEOGaming (Top 8)
Street Fighter 5: Championship Edition
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 24: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET
- June 25: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 26: 4 p.m. ET
Where to watch
- TampaNeverSleeps (Pools 6/24)
- DataFGC (Pools 6/25)
- CEOGaming (Top 8)
Super Smash Bros. Melee Singles
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 24: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET
- June 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 26: 12 p.m. ET
Where to watch
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 24: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 25: 2 p.m. ET
Where to watch
- JuicyGameNight (Pools 6/24)
- CEOGaming (Top 8)
BlazBlue: Central Fiction
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 25: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 26: 2 p.m. ET
Where to watch
- DataFGC (Top 8)
Mortal Kombat 11
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 25: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 26: 2 p.m. ET
Where to watch
- JuicyGameNight (Pools & Top 8)
Granblue Fantasy Versus
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 24: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 25: 11 a.m. ET
Where to watch
- CEOGaming (Pools & Top 8)
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 25: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 26: 10 a.m. ET
Where to watch
- JuicyGameNight (Pools)
- CEOGaming (Top 8)
Street Fighter 3: Third Strike
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 25: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 24: 4 p.m. ET
Where to watch
- TenOMedia (Top 8)
BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 24: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 24: 8 p.m. ET
Where to watch
- DataFGC (Top 8)
Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 25: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 25: 8 p.m. ET
Where to watch
- TenOMedia (Top 8)
Soul Calibur 6
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 25: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 26: 11 a.m. ET
Where to watch
- JuicyGameNight (Top 8)
Capcom Vs. SNK 2
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 25: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 26: 4 p.m. ET
Where to watch
- DataFGC (Top 8)
Def Jam: Fight for NY
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 24: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 24: 8 p.m. ET
Where to watch
- CEOGaming (Top 8)
Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3
Brackets on Start.gg
Pools
- June 25: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET
- June 26: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET
Top 8
- June 26: 1 p.m. ET
Where to watch
- TampaNeverSleeps (Pools 6/26 & Top 8)
And that covers everything you need to know for CEO 2022. Tune in this weekend and see who conquers the pack in your favorite fighting games!
