CEO 2022: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch Some big fights are about to go down as CEO 2022 kicks off this weekend. Check out all of the details including where to catch the action here.

The time has come once more for one of Alex Jebailey and CEO Gaming’s biggest events of the whole year. CEO 2022 is set to take place and with it comes a massive array of fighting game tournaments. You’re not going to want to miss any of the action, but if you don’t know where to look for it, we’ve got you covered. All of the details, including prize breakdown, brackets, the included games and where to watch the competition can be found here.

CEO 2022 Prize Pools

Tournaments have once again come through in a big way at CEO 2022. The prize pools for most events were categorized by entrants with tournaments under 64 competitors paying out to the top 3 while any game with over 64 competitors pay out to the Top 8. This doesn’t include pot bonuses or further prizing if the tournament goes over 256 entrants (which many did). Here’s the breakdown of less-than-64 player tournaments:

1st Place – 60%

2nd Place – 25%

3rd Place – 15%

And for 64+ player tournaments:

1st Place – 50%

2nd Place – 20%

3rd Place – 13%

4th Place – 7%

5th Place (tie) – 3%

7th Place (tie) – 2%

CEO 2022 games, brackets, schedules, & where to watch

All times for CEO 2022 are in Eastern US (ET). [Image via CEO Gaming]

CEO 2022 is scheduled to take place from June 24 to June 26, 2022 in Daytona, Florida at the Ocean Center convention center. You can find a graphic with the times for pools, Top 8, and Finals for each game above, but the details are listed individually by game below as well.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 24: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

June 25: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 26: 4 p.m. ET

Where to watch

PandaCup (Pools & Top 8)

Guilty Gear Strive

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 24: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

June 25: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 26: 7 p.m. ET

Where to watch

CEOGaming (Pools 6/24 & Top 8)

DataFGC (Pools 6/25)

Tekken 7

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 25: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 26: 1 p.m. ET

Where to watch

Tekken Twitch (Pools & Top 8)

King of Fighters XV

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 24: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

June 25: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 25: 6 p.m. ET

Where to watch

Street Fighter 5: Championship Edition

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 24: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

June 25: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 26: 4 p.m. ET

Where to watch

Super Smash Bros. Melee Singles

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 24: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

June 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 26: 12 p.m. ET

Where to watch

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 24: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 25: 2 p.m. ET

Where to watch

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 25: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 26: 2 p.m. ET

Where to watch

Mortal Kombat 11

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 25: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 26: 2 p.m. ET

Where to watch

JuicyGameNight (Pools & Top 8)

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 24: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 25: 11 a.m. ET

Where to watch

CEOGaming (Pools & Top 8)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 25: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 26: 10 a.m. ET

Where to watch

Street Fighter 3: Third Strike

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 25: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 24: 4 p.m. ET

Where to watch

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 24: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 24: 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch

Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 25: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 25: 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch

Soul Calibur 6

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 25: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 26: 11 a.m. ET

Where to watch

Capcom Vs. SNK 2

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 25: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 26: 4 p.m. ET

Where to watch

Def Jam: Fight for NY

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 24: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 24: 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch

Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3

Brackets on Start.gg

Pools

June 25: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

June 26: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Top 8

June 26: 1 p.m. ET

Where to watch

TampaNeverSleeps (Pools 6/26 & Top 8)

And that covers everything you need to know for CEO 2022. Tune in this weekend and see who conquers the pack in your favorite fighting games!