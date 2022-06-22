How crossplay works - TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Here is how crossplay works in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a throwback to classic arcade brawlers. Although the game is playable as a solo experience, players can experience it with a friend as well. Shredder’s Revenge allows up to six player co-op, including the option to play with friends on different platforms. If you’re trying to figure it out yourself, we can show you how crossplay works in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.

Crossplay in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is limited to the Xbox and PC versions of the game. Players on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch will unfortunately be restricted to playing with those on the same platform as them. For the Xbox and PC players, navigate to the “Party Up” option from the main menu. Select to either invite players or join a lobby, and you will be prompted to log into your accounts. Once completed, you will see a list of your friends across both platforms.

You will need to ensure that crossplay is enabled for this to work. The option to disable/enable crossplay can be found on the Party Up page as well. A full lobby in Shredder’s Revenge can consist of up to six players, with a combination of some playing locally and others being online. It’s currently unclear if the developers are planning to add crossplay support for the other platforms down the line, but that will likely fall on the publishers of those platforms.

That’s how crossplay works in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. If you’re just looking to play with friends without jumping through the crossplay hoops, we can help you with that as well. To hear what we thought of the game as a whole, be sure to check out the Shacknews review of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.