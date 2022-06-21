How to play with friends - TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Here is how you can play with friends in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a brawler from Dotemu that’s a throwback to classic arcade games of the genre. Not only does the game let you fight through waves of foot soldiers and other foes, but you can also do it with a friend. If you’re looking to take someone with you for your adventure, let’s get into how you can play with friends in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.

There are a handful of different ways to play with your friends in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. If you’re playing on the same system, a prompt at the top of the screen will tell you which button to press for a new player to drop into the game. It’s as simple as connecting an extra controller, tapping the button, and selecting your character.

If you’re looking to go online, you can play online by selecting the “Party Up” option at the character select menu when starting a game. This will prompt you to connect to online services. You can choose to create a lobby, or join one of your friends. If you choose to start a lobby, you can invite friends by selecting their name from a menu. Players can also choose to enable or disable cross-play from this screen as well.

That’s how you can play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge with friends. The game allows groups of up to six players to play together, so you can assemble a big group of friends to experience the game with. If you’re interested in expanding your roster of playable characters, it’s possible to unlock Casey Jones in the brawler. Stick with Shacknews for more content related to TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.