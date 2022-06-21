Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

How to play with friends - TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Here is how you can play with friends in TMNT: Shredder's Revenge.
Donovan Erskine
Image: Dotemu
1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a brawler from Dotemu that’s a throwback to classic arcade games of the genre. Not only does the game let you fight through waves of foot soldiers and other foes, but you can also do it with a friend. If you’re looking to take someone with you for your adventure, let’s get into how you can play with friends in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge multiplayer

There are a handful of different ways to play with your friends in TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. If you’re playing on the same system, a prompt at the top of the screen will tell you which button to press for a new player to drop into the game. It’s as simple as connecting an extra controller, tapping the button, and selecting your character.

If you’re looking to go online, you can play online by selecting the “Party Up” option at the character select menu when starting a game. This will prompt you to connect to online services. You can choose to create a lobby, or join one of your friends. If you choose to start a lobby, you can invite friends by selecting their name from a menu. Players can also choose to enable or disable cross-play from this screen as well.

That’s how you can play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge with friends. The game allows groups of up to six players to play together, so you can assemble a big group of friends to experience the game with. If you’re interested in expanding your roster of playable characters, it’s possible to unlock Casey Jones in the brawler. Stick with Shacknews for more content related to TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

