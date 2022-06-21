Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 137

Everyone's favorite weekly esports show is back with Episode 137. Join Rodney and Denny with special guests Legion and Briggsycakes as they talk about the latest news.
Dennis White
Wide World of Electronic Sports is back with an interview-packed Episode 137. Join Denny and Rod as they chat with LEGIQN and our pal Briggsycakes. The stream kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EDT and you can watch it right below.

Join us in chat at the official Shacknews Twitch channel. On today's show, the gang will be chatting about this past weekend's Gimvitational, banning Steve in Ultimate, and Sparg0 going on a break. There will also be some Valorant talk, and even a segment dedicated to the latest Overwatch League news. The show will conclude with our Sauce Talk segment, so be sure to join in the conversation tonight. 

This week’s Wide World of Electronic Sports is about to start, so settle in quick and we’ll see you there!

