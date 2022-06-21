Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 137

Wide World of Electronic Sports is back with an interview-packed Episode 137. Join Denny and Rod as they chat with LEGIQN and our pal Briggsycakes. The stream kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EDT and you can watch it right below.

Join us in chat at the official Shacknews Twitch channel. On today's show, the gang will be chatting about this past weekend's Gimvitational, banning Steve in Ultimate, and Sparg0 going on a break. There will also be some Valorant talk, and even a segment dedicated to the latest Overwatch League news. The show will conclude with our Sauce Talk segment, so be sure to join in the conversation tonight.

We've got a jam packed episode of Wide World of Electronic Sports this Tuesday at 6:30 PM ET! 🎮🌎



Joining our hosts this week is the legendary content creator, @LEGIQN!



Follow us at https://t.co/AII6Mf3QrE to get notifications when we go LIVE.

This week’s Wide World of Electronic Sports is about to start, so settle in quick and we’ll see you there!