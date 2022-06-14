Shacknews E6 2022: Sauce Talk with special guest Chef Mike Haracz Join us as we engage in one of our most high-profile Sauce Talk discussions yet, joined by none other than Chef Mike Haracz.

Sauce Talk is a special tradition here at Shacknews. While our Wide World of Electronic Sports coverage generally sticks to the titular topic of competitive gaming, we can’t deny our love of good food and the conversations that come with it. That’s why, for Shacknews E6, we decided to go all out on this special segment. For this special Sauce Talk panel, we invited former McDonald’s corporate chef, gamer, and geek culture enthusiast Mike Haracz to join us.

Shacknews E6 2022: Sauce Talk with special guest Chef Mike Haracz

You can check out the Shacknews E6 2022 Sauce Talk panel with Chef Mike Haracz in the video embed just above. It’s one excellent part of the overall week of Shacknews E6 coverage full of exclusive interviews, panels, livestreams, and more.

The conversations we have with Chef Haracz make for some of the most fun Sauce Talk yet. Chef Haracz talks us through his culinary career, including his time as a corporate chef at McDonald’s, his current job and ongoing projects and partnerships, building up a kitchen to his liking, and so much more. This is, after all, one of the lead fellows who presided over McDonald’s Szechuan sauce era. And since his time there, Haracz has poured his talents into building up what is the Chef Mike brand. There’s plenty of good times to be had as Haracz engages with us in one of the best Sauce Talks in Shacknews history.

Be sure to follow Chef Mike Haracz on Twitter to see what’s next with him and his upcoming projects. Also, be sure to stay tuned as we continue Shacknews E6 and the latest Summer of Doing Our Jobs. Plenty of more fun interviews, panels, and coverage are on the way for your viewing pleasure!