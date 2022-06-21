ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 205 Tonight, on the program, it's time to give the super fighting robot his due with Mega Man 3.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show we're playing one of my favorite NES games, Mega Man 3. I couldn't think of a better game for the program this week as it holds great memories for me. I remember being at my grandma's house on Christmas one year and getting Mega Man 3 as a present. My love of Mega Man was born!

Some people will argue that Mega Man 2 is the better all-around game, but for me Mega Man 3 is the much better game. The third installment in the series has better music, robot masters and Rush, the robot dog. If the robot masters of Mega Man 2 are your thing, you get to fight them in Mega Man 3 after beating the initial batch of robots.

Tonight's episode of the Stevetendo show, set to go live at 5p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT will be dedicated to my grandmother, who sadly passed away this weekend and I can't think of a better tribute than beating Mega Man 3!

© Capcom

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT. Coming up on the Stevetendo show is more of our Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga playthrough and more!

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shacknews viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on the other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.