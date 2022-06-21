ShackStream: Frozenheim lets us lay a lasting longhouse on Indie-licious A mix of city sim and real-time strategy await as we establish a clan and its settlement in the frozen Nordic lands of Frozenheim.

Life in the Nordic wastelands wasn’t easy, but the warriors and clans that settled the region strived to survive by hunting, farming, building, and battle. Today on the Indie-licious ShackStream, we take up that challenge as we strive to lead a Nordic clan to prosperity by any means necessary in Frozenheim.

Frozenheim comes to us from the developers at Paranoid Interactive and publisher Hyperstrange. It’s currently available as of June 16, 2022 on PC via Steam. In this game, you take up the reins of a Norse clan as a newly appointed earl. It’s your job to build up your settlement and citizenry and establish your group in the land in a way that will last generations. Village management, growth and expansion, and real-time strategic combat await you as you strive to help your clan survive all of the rigors of the frozen wild.

Join us as we take up earldom in Frozenheim as we go live with Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Can we take a group of Norse villagers and build up a clan that withstands the harsh generations that follow? Tune into Indie-licious as we go live shortly and find out!