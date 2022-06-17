Shacknews E6 2022: Mega Ran live closing performance Shacknews E6 2022 comes to an end with a live performance from very special guest, Mega Ran.

It's been a fun week, but all good things must come to an end. We've had some incredible musical performances throughout Shacknews E6 2022, but we're going out on the highest note imaginable. To conclude a memorable week filled with exciting interviews, engaging panels, and a full-blown indie showcase, we're being treated to a very special live performance from Mega Ran.

Please join us for this special Shacknews E6 2022 show-closing performance from Mega Ran, which is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. ET. Be sure to join us directly via the Shacknews Twitch channel so that you can rock out with the rest of us in the chat.

What is there to say about the esteemed Mega Ran that hasn't already been said? He's been a part of the video game music scene for over 15 years, starting out life as a cover artist before becoming out of the faces of nerdcore music. He's a wildly eventful past 12 months, going from contributing to WWE Superstar Xavier Woods' latest theme to being part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge soundtrack. If you want to stream Mega Ran's extensive catalog or check out when he'll be live in your town, go visit Mega Ran's website.

Thank you all for joining us for what's been an amazing Shacknews E6 2022 week. We look forward to doing more for Shacknews in the future. Keep on following us, support us by subscribing to Mercury, subscribing to our Twitch channel, reading our work, giving us your feedback, and everything else that keeps the lights on here at Shacknews. If you've had a busy week and missed our live streams, you're welcome to head over to the Shacknews YouTube channel to watch everything on demand.