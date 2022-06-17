Shacknews E6 2022: Thirsty Suitors gameplay and story interview One of our most anticipated games of the next year is this blend of culture and off-the-wall humor, so we invited Outerloop's Chandana Ekanayake to E6 to talk about Thirsty Suitors.

One of the most interesting games we've seen revealed over the past year was one from the makers of Falcon Age. Thirsty Suitors looks like a wildly different kind of story, in more ways than one. It's also one that touches upon a culture that's rarely represented in video games. We have a lot we want to know about this game, which is why we invited Outerloop co-founder and creative director Chandana Ekanayake to Shacknews E6 to talk all about it.

Shacknews E6 2022: Thirsty Suitors gameplay and story interview

Outerloop's Chandana Ekanayake talks to Greg Burke and myself about the many elements that come together to create Thirsty Suitors. This includes the story, which both pays reverence to South Asian culture and also entices players with outlandish humor. We talk about resemblances to movies like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, as well as its commonalities with games like Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. Plus, we discuss skating, cooking, and much more. We recently had a chance to take a sneak peek at the Tribeca selection and you can check out our preview for more on this game. Thirsty Suitors is coming soon to PC.

Shacknews E6 is on its final day. Check out more features like this one, along with more developer interviews, live music performances, and much more throughout the rest of today. Also, be sure to catch up with anything you might have missed, including our indie showcase. Jump on over to the Shacknews Twitch channel to catch all of the fun live. If you can't watch on Twitch, you can find our full slate of programming on demand from the Shacknews YouTube channel.