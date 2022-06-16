Fallout 5 confirmed by Todd Howard We finally have confirmation from Todd Howard that Bethesda will make Fallout 5.

Fallout fans are some of the most dedicated in the gaming universe, and not long after they finished rolling credits on the Sole Survivor’s journey, they started wondering if there would be a Fallout 5. Well, Todd Howard recently confirmed that Fallout 5 is going to happen, but there are some games that need to release first.

Will there be a Fallout 5?

Todd Howard confirmed in an interview that Fallout 5 was coming after Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6.

Yes, Fallout 5 has been confirmed by Todd Howard in a recent interview, stating that it will release after Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6. As exciting as this news is, it’s also worth noting that Fallout 5 is likely seven or eight years away. That’s speculation but it’s based on the fact that Fallout 4 arrived in 2015, Fallout 76 in 2018, and now Starfield will arrive at some point in 2023. If you follow the three-to-four-year timeline for major releases, it’ll be a few years after Starfield that Elder Scrolls 6 comes out, and a few years after that for Fallout 5. That could put Fallout 5 in the ballpark of 2030.

If you’re looking for that Fallout experience this summer, you could return to Fallout 4 for a run. There are oodles of mods for both PC and console that can make the game almost anything you want. You’d also be wise to try The Outer Worlds by Obsidian, the makers of Fallout New Vegas.

Fallout 5 is happening, but it’s so far away that you shouldn’t be worrying about it. Instead, get yourself hyped for an upcoming Bethesda title with our list of 9 things we learned about Starfield from the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase. If you’re looking for something to play that will release in 2022, you should check out our 2022 video game release dates calendar. There are some good ones coming up, folks.