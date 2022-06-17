Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Shacknews E6 2022: Interview with Evil Dead: The Game devs on DLC, new map, & more

The future of the game looks bright in our latest interview with the team behind Evil Dead: The Game.
Morgan Shaver
1

If you’ve been enjoying Evil Dead: The Game, you’re certainly not alone. Many members of the Shacknews staff have expressed their love for the game, and continuing that expression of love, we sat down with the team for a brand new interview as part of E6 2022.

In the interview, we learn quite a lot about the future of the game from talk of DLC and the addition of a new map, to the subject of microtransactions, games as a service, and how the team has been taking player feedback into account.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game and are looking for a quick rundown of what it’s all about, here’s the official description on the Epic Games Store page for Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game is available and playable right now on a multitude of platforms including Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and Windows 10 PCs. For more on Evil Dead: The Game, be sure to also check out our full review.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris.

